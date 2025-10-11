Stochastic Scalper by iXOpay

Stochastic Scalper by iXOpay — MT5 Expert Advisor

What it is

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that executes trades using Stochastic-based signals, with optional confirmation, risk filters, and position management. Neutral and informative description. No promises of profit.

How it trades

  • Entries: conditions based on %K/%D in overbought/oversold zones, controlled by Trading_Trigger (Aggressive, Strong, Normal, Fast) and EntryStoch_TF.
  • Optional confirmation: secondary Stochastic gate (UseSecondaryStoch, SecStoch_TF, SecStoThreshold).
  • Exits: Stochastic-based exit (Stochastic_Exit, Exit_Trigger, ExitStoch_TF) and/or SL/TP.
  • SL/TP: by pips or by pivots (recent/extreme) with offsets; trailing stop and breakeven available.
  • Filters: spread, ATR, tick volume, trading hours; limits for positions and cooldown.
  • Symbols/Timeframes: works on any symbol and timeframe supported by MT5.

Inputs (English names)

Trading Trigger

  • Trading_Trigger , EntryStoch_TF , WaitForClose

Confirmation Stoch Filter

  • UseSecondaryStoch , SecStoch_TF , SecStoThreshold

Exit of Trade

  • Stochastic_Exit , Exit_Only_If_Positive , Exit_Trigger , ExitStoch_TF

Trading

  • EnableTrading , Trade_Lots , SlippagePoints , MaxSpreadPercent , MaxTickAgeSec , MinTickVolume , EntryCooldownSec

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • EnableSL_Pips , SL_Pips , EnableSL_Pivots
  • EnableTP_Pips , TP_Pips , EnableTP_Pivots
  • Pivot_Left , Pivot_Right , Pivot_Lookback , Pivot_Mode , SL_OffsetPoints , TP_OffsetPoints

Advanced Risk Management

  • EnableTrailingSL , TrailingStartPips , TrailingStepPips
  • EnableBreakeven , BreakevenPips

Positions

  • MaxPositionsPerSym , MaxBuyPositionsPerSym , MaxSellPositionsPerSym , ManageAllPositionsOnSymbol

Time Filter

  • UseAllowedServerHs , AllowedServerHsFrom , AllowedServerHsTo

Server Time Display

  • ShowServerTime , ServerTimePos , ServerTimeFontSize , ServerTimeColor

Logs and notifications

Execution messages are written to the MT5 terminal log. No external messaging is used.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 current build with Algo Trading enabled.
  • Symbol must be tradeable on the account.

Notes and compliance

  • All input names and program messages are in English.
  • No DLL. No WebRequest for licensing. No data collection.
  • This is an informational tool and does not constitute financial advice.

Changelog

  • v1.33 — initial release.

Support

Please use the MQL5 product comments and internal messaging for questions.

Feedback is welcome via Product Comments or MQL5 internal messages only. Share suggestions, config presets, feature requests, bug reports (with logs/screens), and UX improvements. All feedback is reviewed and prioritized by impact. No external channels.


