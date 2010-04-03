Zone Alerts by iXOpay

📌 iXOpay Zone Alerts Lite (MT5)

🎯 What is it?

iXOpay Zone Alerts Lite is a free indicator designed for traders who want simple and fast visual confirmations.

It combines Stochastic and a configurable EMA (20, 50, 100 or 200) to detect potential buy, sell, or neutral zones.

🔎 Signal Interpretation

ZONE BUY → Market shows favorable conditions for a long entry.

ZONE SELL → Technical conditions for a short entry.

NEUTRAL → No clear conditions, helping to avoid false entries.

⚡ Main Features (Lite)

✅ Clear visual signals with buy, sell, and neutral zones.

✅ One fixed EMA (20, 50, 100, or 200) as main filter.

✅ Basic confirmation with Stochastic.

✅ Integrated alerts (pop-up window and sound).

✅ Fixed on-screen text reminding that this is the Lite version.

✅ Lightweight and easy-to-use indicator with no unnecessary settings.

📈 Usage Recommendations

🔹 Use together with key support and resistance levels.

🔹 Adjust the EMA period depending on your trading style (scalping, intraday, swing).

🔹 Always combine with proper risk management.

🔑 Lite Version Limitations

⚠️ Only 1 confirmation indicator (Stochastic).

⚠️ A single EMA selectable (20, 50, 100, or 200).

⚠️ Zone has a fixed size with no advanced customization.

⚠️ Alerts limited to pop-up and sound (no push notifications).

🚀 Want more features?

The Pro version includes:

🔹 Multi-confirmation with RSI + MFI + Stochastic.

🔹 Up to 3 configurable Moving Averages.

🔹 Advanced zone customization (offset, sizes, colors).

🔹 More alert and control options.

👉 Upgrade to iXOpay Zone Alerts Pro and take your trading to the next level.