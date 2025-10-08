Risk and Position Size Calculator

Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p