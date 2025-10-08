Risk and Position Size Calculator

Risk and Position Size Calculator – Expert Advisor Utility

A powerful and easy-to-use EA utility designed to help traders manage risk with precision. It automatically calculates the optimal position size based on your account balance, chosen risk percentage, and stop loss. In addition, it calculates potential profit and displays take profit levels directly on the chart. Fully customizable and compatible with all instruments and timeframes, it's the perfect tool for improving your risk management and trading discipline.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RSI con Bollinger Bands
Antonello Belgrano
Göstergeler
RSI Indicator with Bollinger Bands: Maximize Your Win Rate with Precision and Advanced Trading Strategies Take your trading to the next level with the RSI Indicator combined with Bollinger Bands. Customize the RSI period, band moving average, and deviation to tailor the indicator to your unique strategies. Upon request, we also offer the possibility to customize or create bespoke indicators to best meet your trading needs.
Scalper Tool
Antonello Belgrano
Yardımcı programlar
Scalper Tool is an essential instrument for intraday traders and scalpers, designed to enhance the efficiency and precision of trading operations. Drag Scalper Tool onto the instrument you are trading. The tool will automatically apply to both open and future positions: Take Profit : Sets a profit target and automatically closes the position when it is reached. Stop Loss : Limits potential losses by closing the position at a predetermined price level. Trailing Stop Loss : Protects profits by f
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
Göstergeler
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
Obsidian adaptive Expert Advisor
Antonello Belgrano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Embarking on a successful trading journey requires a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved and the tools at your disposal. With Obsidian Expert Advisor , we provide traders with a powerful algorithmic trading solution that unlocks new possibilities in financial markets. Innovation and Precision Obsidian Expert Advisor draws inspiration from the best practices of proven trading strategies, delivering exceptional results and instilling confidence in your trading decisions. Obsidian's c
Overnight Fees Monitor
Antonello Belgrano
Yardımcı programlar
This utility provides real-time monitoring of overnight fees across all trading pairs, offering a clear and up-to-date overview of current swap rates. Users can easily track long and short fees, compare them across instruments, and identify changes as they happen. In addition, the tool includes a customizable fee calculator that allows traders to estimate their specific costs based on position size, making it easier to plan and optimize trading strategies with precision.
ATR with MA
Antonello Belgrano
Göstergeler
This indicator combines the Average True Range (ATR) with a moving average to provide a smoothed view of market volatility. The ATR measures the average range of price movement over a defined period, while the moving average filters out short-term noise, helping traders better identify sustained volatility trends. It’s particularly useful for setting dynamic stop-loss levels, assessing risk, and timing entries or exits based on evolving market conditions.
Advanced Scalping Tool
Antonello Belgrano
Yardımcı programlar
This utility allows for fast and flexible execution of market, stop, and limit orders, giving traders full control over their entries. It includes built-in support for setting stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters at the time of order placement, streamlining trade management from the start. The interface also displays key trading data in real time, including spread, live profit/loss, and position metrics, helping traders make informed decisions quickly and efficiently
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt