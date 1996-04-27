Overnight Fees Monitor

This utility provides real-time monitoring of overnight fees across all trading pairs, offering a clear and up-to-date overview of current swap rates. Users can easily track long and short fees, compare them across instruments, and identify changes as they happen.
In addition, the tool includes a customizable fee calculator that allows traders to estimate their specific costs based on position size, making it easier to plan and optimize trading strategies with precision.


Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
