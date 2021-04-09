Advanced Scalping Tool
- Yardımcı programlar
- Antonello Belgrano
- Sürüm: 2.15
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This utility allows for fast and flexible execution of market, stop, and limit orders, giving traders full control over their entries. It includes built-in support for setting stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters at the time of order placement, streamlining trade management from the start.
The interface also displays key trading data in real time, including spread, live profit/loss, and position metrics, helping traders make informed decisions quickly and efficiently
