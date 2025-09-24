NPerdana – Smart N Pattern Detector

The NPerdana indicator automatically detects N Patterns in the market, especially when price action forms an N-shaped consolidation area, and marks it on the chart with simple rectangles. This allows traders to quickly spot N Pattern zones before a potential breakout.

Range Width Ratio – defines how wide the N Pattern zone can be displayed.

Number of Range Candles – sets the minimum number of candles required to form an N Pattern zone .

Breakout Candle Tolerance – adds a tolerance margin if a candle slightly breaks out of the N Pattern zone.

Perfect for traders looking for N Pattern breakouts, NPerdana helps you visualize both the N Pattern and the overall market structure clearly, while keeping your chart clean and easy to read.

Indikator NPerdana otomatis mendeteksi pola N pada pasar, terutama saat harga bergerak membentuk area Pola N, lalu menandainya di chart dengan kotak sederhana. Dengan ini, trader bisa cepat melihat area Pola N sebelum kemungkinan terjadi breakout.

Rasio Lebar Area Ranging – menentukan seberapa besar lebar area Pola N yang ditampilkan.

Jumlah Candle Ranging – menentukan jumlah minimal candle untuk area Pola N .

Toleransi Candle Breakout – memberi batas toleransi jika ada candle yang sedikit menembus area Pola N.

Cocok untuk trader yang suka mencari peluang breakout Pola N, NPerdana membantu menampilkan pola N dan struktur pasar dengan jelas, sambil menjaga chart tetap bersih dan enak dilihat.