NPerdana – Smart N Pattern Detector
The NPerdana indicator automatically detects N Patterns in the market, especially when price action forms an N-shaped consolidation area, and marks it on the chart with simple rectangles. This allows traders to quickly spot N Pattern zones before a potential breakout.

  • Range Width Ratio – defines how wide the N Pattern zone can be displayed.

  • Number of Range Candles – sets the minimum number of candles required to form an N Pattern zone.

  • Breakout Candle Tolerance – adds a tolerance margin if a candle slightly breaks out of the N Pattern zone.

Perfect for traders looking for N Pattern breakouts, NPerdana helps you visualize both the N Pattern and the overall market structure clearly, while keeping your chart clean and easy to read.

NPerdana – Smart N Pattern Detector
Indikator NPerdana otomatis mendeteksi pola N pada pasar, terutama saat harga bergerak membentuk area Pola N, lalu menandainya di chart dengan kotak sederhana. Dengan ini, trader bisa cepat melihat area Pola N sebelum kemungkinan terjadi breakout.

  • Rasio Lebar Area Ranging – menentukan seberapa besar lebar area Pola N yang ditampilkan.

  • Jumlah Candle Ranging – menentukan jumlah minimal candle untuk area Pola N.

  • Toleransi Candle Breakout – memberi batas toleransi jika ada candle yang sedikit menembus area Pola N.

Cocok untuk trader yang suka mencari peluang breakout Pola N, NPerdana membantu menampilkan pola N dan struktur pasar dengan jelas, sambil menjaga chart tetap bersih dan enak dilihat.


