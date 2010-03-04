EMA Crossover

EMA Crossover Expert Advisor

The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5.
It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities.

This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions.

✅ Key Features:

  • EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bullish/bearish crossovers for entry signals.

  • Risk:Reward Ratio Control – Adjustable (default 3:1).

  • Customizable Lot Size – Fixed lot configuration with validation against broker limits.

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit – Adjustable SL/TP with option to enforce StopLossPoints.

  • Trailing Stop (Optional) – Lock in profits once the market moves in your favor.

  • Max Open Trades per Symbol – Restrict exposure per instrument.

  • Flexible Timeframes & EMA Periods – Optimizable to fit your strategy preferences.

  • Automatic Closing of Opposite Positions – Keeps the strategy directional and clean.

  • Built-in Broker Compatibility Checks – Lot size validation, filling mode, margin checks.

⚙️ Recommended Use:

  • Best tested and optimized on liquid pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

  • Works across multiple timeframes (default M1, but adjustable).

  • Suitable for both demo and live accounts, but proper testing is strongly advised.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged products involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results.

  • Always test on a demo account before running on live funds.

  • Use appropriate money management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

  • The developer of this EA is not responsible for financial losses incurred from using this software.

👉 This EA is a trading tool, not a promise of profits. Success depends on market conditions, settings, and trader discipline.


