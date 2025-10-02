Title: Universal Trade Closer & Risk Manager

Description:

This Expert Advisor is designed as a simple yet powerful tool for managing trades. It provides traders with an efficient way to instantly close all open positions and pending orders across any symbol or timeframe with just one click or automated execution.

Instead of manually managing trades during volatile conditions, this EA offers a fast, reliable, and safe method to exit the market when needed. Whether you want to protect your account during unexpected news events, lock in profits, or clear your trading slate, this tool ensures your portfolio is managed in a matter of seconds.

Key Features:

Close All Open Positions instantly, regardless of symbol.

Delete All Pending Orders in one action.

Customizable Lot Handling to respect broker contract sizes and execution rules.

Safe Execution with built-in error handling to prevent incomplete closures.

Lightweight & Fast – works without heavy CPU usage, making it ideal for any market environment.

Universal Compatibility with all brokers, accounts, and symbols (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto).

This EA is not a strategy or signal provider – it is a trade management utility built for traders who need reliability and speed in managing active orders.