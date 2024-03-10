Comfort zone signal

The "Comfort Zone Signal" indicator identifies a daily zone that, when broken, has a high probability of the market continuing the established trend.
Upon signal, the indicator calculates stop loss and take profit, which can be set by you.
You can also set the trend. If the price is above the MA, it looks only for long positions, if below, it looks only for short positions.
You can choose to ignore the moving average and display all signals.
Additionally, you have the risk percentage displayed in lots for each transaction.
Signals appear after the candle closes, which may sometimes reduce the risk-to-reward ratio.

The indicator has been tested on EUR/USD and DAX on M1 and M5.


