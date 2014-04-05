Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
- Indicatori
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
This professional trading indicator combines two T3 moving averages with automated take profit and stop loss calculations to provide accurate trend signals and comprehensive risk management on MetaTrader 5.
Main Algorithm
The indicator uses two independently configurable T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) calculations with customizable periods and hot values. The T3 algorithm offers superior smoothing compared to traditional moving averages while maintaining responsiveness to price changes. Signal generation occurs when the fast T3 crosses above or below the slow T3, with cloud color confirmation to reduce false signals.
Key Features
Trading Signals: Clear buy and sell arrows generated on T3 crossovers with cloud confirmation
Automated Risk Management: Configurable percentage stop loss with three take profit levels (risk-reward ratios 1:1, 2:1, 3:1)
Visual Trading Levels: Automatic plotting of entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on the chart
Professional Dashboard: Real-time statistics displaying the number of signals, trend direction, and information about the last signal
Customizable Display: Full control over colors, line styles, arrow codes, and dashboard positioning
Technical Specifications
First T3 Settings: Period (default 13), Hot Value (default 0.7), Original Tillson Calculation Option
Second T3 Settings: Period (default 20), Hot Value (default 0.6), Original Tillson Calculation Option
Risk Management: Adjustable stop loss percentage (default 2.0%), automatic TP calculation
Visual Elements: Customizable colors and styles for entry, stop loss, and take profit lines
Dashboard Information
The integrated dashboard provides comprehensive trading statistics including total signals generated, buy/sell signal counters, current trend direction, last signal time, and entry/exit levels. All dashboard elements are fully customizable, including position, size, colors, and fonts.
Configuration Options
Signal Display: Toggle buy/sell arrows, customize arrow codes and colors
Line Management: Control the visibility, colors, width, and style of input and TP/SL lines
Dashboard Settings: Adjust position, dimensions, colors, font size, and visibility
T3 Calculations: Refine the two T3 periods, hot values, and calculation methods
User Guide
Recommended Timeframes
This indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. For optimal results, we recommend the following timeframes:
- M15 (15 minutes): Ideal for scalping and quick entries
- M30 (30 minutes): Excellent balance between signal accuracy and frequency
- H1 (1 hour): Perfect for day trading with trend confirmation
- H4 (4 hours): Optimal for swing trading and major trend analysis
- Use higher timeframes (H4, H1) for trend confirmation and lower timeframes (M30, M15) for precise entry timing.
Configuration by Market Type
Cryptocurrency Market:
- Recommended Default Settings
- Stop Loss: 2.0% (default setting)
- As cryptocurrencies have higher volatility, a 2% stop loss is appropriate.
Forex Market:
- Necessary adjustment of the Stop Loss to 0.2% in the settings.
- This reduction is essential as Forex generally has lower volatility than cryptocurrencies.
- All other settings can remain at their default settings.
Adaptive Risk Management
Automated TP/SL levels provide structured risk management with ratios of 1:1, 2:1, and 3:1. Traders should:
- Adjust the stop loss percentage according to the market being traded
- Consider the specific volatility of each instrument
- Adapt their personal risk tolerance
- Monitor market conditions before entering a position
Performance Optimization
To maximize the indicator's effectiveness:
- Adjust gradually according to your results
- Combine with support/resistance level analysis
- Always adhere to your risk management plan
This market-specific approach optimizes the indicator's performance by taking into account the specific volatility characteristics of each asset type.