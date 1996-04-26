Overnight Fees Monitor
- Utilità
- Antonello Belgrano
- Versione: 2.1
- Attivazioni: 5
This utility provides real-time monitoring of overnight fees across all trading pairs, offering a clear and up-to-date overview of current swap rates. Users can easily track long and short fees, compare them across instruments, and identify changes as they happen.
In addition, the tool includes a customizable fee calculator that allows traders to estimate their specific costs based on position size, making it easier to plan and optimize trading strategies with precision.