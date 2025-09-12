Safe Trade Master
Trade smarter, not harder.
SafeTradeMaster is a disciplined Expert Advisor that automates a proven mean-reversion approach using Bollinger Bands with an optional RSI confluence filter. It’s engineered for clean execution, single-direction control, and tight risk handling—perfect for traders who value clarity and control over hype.
Why Traders Choose SAFE TRADE MASTER
High-probability reversal logic: Enters on Bollinger touch with optional RSI oversold/overbought confirmation.
Clean risk structure: Independent SL/TP for buys and sells (points), plus optional trailing stop.
No opposite traps: Opposite stop orders are removed by design to keep exposure simple and intentional.
One-trade-per-direction: Prevents signal stacking and overexposure.
Stackable liquidity entries: Optional buy/sell limit ladders at configurable distances to improve average price.
Set & Forget friendly: Built to run unattended once configured.
Core Strategy
Waits for price to touch the Bollinger band on the last closed candle.
Optionally checks RSI (14) against overbought/oversold thresholds.
Opens a market order in the mean-reversion direction.
Optionally places limit orders at fixed distances to catch better pullbacks.
Manages risk via fixed SL/TP and an optional trailing stop once price moves in favor.
Key Features
Bollinger Bands (Period & Deviations configurable)
Optional RSI filter (Period / OB / OS levels)
Market entry + optional Buy Limit / Sell Limit ladders
No opposite stop orders (cleaner exposure by design)
Per-side SL/TP (points)
Optional Trailing Stop (start & distance)
Magic Number & trade comments for easy management
Works on any symbol & timeframe your broker supports (optimize to your market)
Inputs (Highlights)
LotSize — Fixed lot per trade
BuyStopLoss , BuyTakeProfit , SellStopLoss , SellTakeProfit — in points
PendingDistance & UsePendingOrders — ladder spacing and toggle
BollingerPeriod , Deviations
UseRSIFilter , RSIPeriod , RSIOverbought , RSIOversold
EnableTrailingStop , TrailingStart , TrailingStopDist
EnableBuy , EnableSell , MagicNumber , TradeComment
Best Practices & Tips
Forward-test on demo to find the best time frame & symbol pair (many users prefer M15–H1).
Use realistic SL/TP values for the instrument’s volatility (gold/indices vs. forex majors differ).
Consider session filters via your platform if you want to avoid low-liquidity hours.
Periodically re-optimize if market behavior shifts.