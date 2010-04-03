Trend Exhaustion Williams

Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5

A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis.

========================================================================================

Key Features

Intelligent Dual-Signal System

  • Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence
  • Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals
  • Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 performance

Clear Signal Types

  • Triangle Arrows: Precise reversal signals when exiting overbought/oversold zones
  • Square Warnings: Early alerts when entering exhaustion territories
  • Crossover Dots: Bull/Bear momentum shift indicators with color coding
  • Reference Lines: Clear threshold boundaries for easy interpretation

Advanced Confluence Logic

This indicator goes beyond standard oscillators by requiring both fast and short-term %R values to reach overbought or oversold conditions simultaneously before generating signals. This confluence requirement significantly reduces false signals while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trend exhaustion.

========================================================================================

How It Works

The system combines two Williams %R oscillators with different lookback periods:

  1. Fast %R (Default: 21 periods) - Captures immediate momentum changes
  2. Slow %R (Default: 112 periods) - Tracks longer-term trend conditions

Signal Generation Process:

  • Areas of Interest develop when both oscillators enter extreme zones together
  • Reversal Arrows appear when price exits these confluence zones
  • Crossover Signals highlight shifts in momentum between the two periods

The indicator applies EMA smoothing to reduce noise while maintaining responsiveness to genuine market movements.

========================================================================================

Technical Specifications

Reliable Performance:

  • Non-repainting signals ensure consistency
  • Customizable parameters for different market conditions
  • Efficient code optimized for MT5 platform
  • Professional oscillator window display

Input Parameters:

  • Exhaustion Threshold (1-50): Controls overbought/oversold sensitivity
  • Fast Length (Default: 21): Short-term momentum calculation period
  • Fast Smoothing Length (Default: 7): EMA smoothing for fast signal
  • Slow Length (Default: 112): Long-term trend calculation period
  • Slow Smoothing Length (Default: 3): EMA smoothing for slow signal
  • Plot Crosses: Enable crossover momentum indicators
  • Color Settings: Customizable bull and bear colors

Önerilen ürünler
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
Bu, ACB Breakout Arrows göstergemiz için geliştirilmiş çoklu sembol ve çoklu zaman dilimi tarayıcısıdır. Varsayılan ayarlarla 28 döviz çifti ve 9 zaman dilimini eş zamanlı olarak tarayarak al/sat sinyallerini belirler.  Özellikler Tek bir grafik üzerinden 252* sembol ve zaman dilimi kombinasyonunu tarayabilir. Önceden tanımlanmış şablonla sinyal grafiğini tek tıkla açabilirsiniz.  Paneli grafikte istediğiniz yere kolayca sürükleyip bırakabilirsiniz. Gerçek zamanlı uyarılar: pop-up, sesli bildir
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Göstergeler
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Göstergeler
Gösterge, bir miktar düzeltmeden sonra aynı anda trendi takip eden bir ticarete girmeye yardımcı olur. Belirli sayıda çubuk üzerinde bir döviz çiftinin güçlü trend hareketlerini bulur ve ayrıca bu trend için düzeltme seviyeleri bulur. Eğilim yeterince güçlüyse ve düzeltme parametrelerde belirtilene eşitse, gösterge bunu bildirir. Farklı düzeltme değerleri ayarlayabilirsiniz, 38, 50 ve 62 (Fibonacci seviyeleri) değerleri daha uygundur. Ayrıca minimum trend uzunluğunu, aranacak çubuk geçmişi sayı
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Uzman Danışmanlar
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Special Agent mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
The advantage of working on the Special Agent signal indicator is that the trader does not need to independently conduct a technical analysis of the chart. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders, and the tool gives ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. This tool is an arrow (signal). Special Agent is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either up or down price movement for a trading pair of
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Bullish Counterattack Line GA
Osama Echchakery
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bullish Counterattack Line candlestick pattern is formed by two candles. Here’s how to identify the Bullish Counterattack candlestick pattern: The first candle is bearish and big The second candle is bullish and small There’s a gap between the close of the first candle and the open of the second candle They both close at the same level This 2-candle bullish candlestick pattern is a reversal pattern, meaning that it’s used to find bottoms. For this reason, we want to see this pattern after a
KT Price Border MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Price Border, piyasadaki potansiyel en yüksek ve en düşük seviyeleri belirleyen üç bantlı bir fiyat kanalı oluşturur. Bu seviyeler aynı zamanda dinamik destek ve direnç olarak da kullanılabilir. Orta bant, trend yönünü belirlemek için de kullanılabilir ve bu nedenle bir trend takip göstergesi olarak işlev görür. Ayrıca, kullanım kolaylığı ve net ticaret sinyalleri, özellikle yeni yatırımcılar için büyük fayda sağlar. Özellikler Çoğu Forex döviz çifti üzerinde etkili bir şekilde çalışır. Düş
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Göstergeler
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Göstergeler
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Market Scanner Top
Antonio Fluxa Vidal
Göstergeler
Market Scanner Top - Advanced Trading Opportunity Detector Overview MarketScanner Top is a sophisticated real-time market scanner designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple financial instruments. This powerful indicator combines technical analysis with pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features Real-Time Market Scanning Dual Source Scanning : Choose between scanning your personal Market Watch
FREE
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Göstergeler
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
RubdFx Perfect Reversal
Namu Makwembo
Göstergeler
RubdFx Perfect Reversal , The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand ( ReversalZones ). - You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period - Mobile, computer and email alerts available . it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading  Also Compatible with all forex paris , BUY RULES;  open a buy positio
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
Entry Pointz Pro
Thabang John Wotsa
Göstergeler
This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the cha
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Uzman Danışmanlar
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Insight Pro MT5
Nikola Pocuca
Göstergeler
Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Features Trend Analysis Detects and visualizes market trends. Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends. Customizable trend lines for clear market direction. Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation. Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indic
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Göstergeler
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Multi Exponential Moving Averange
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Göstergeler
Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. Now available for MT5 to be utilized. Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity. It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Göstergeler
Ticaret katında karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için nihai araç olan Trend Coşku Göstergesi (TEI) ile tanışın. Bu yenilikçi gösterge, trend analizinin gücünü piyasa duyarlılığının heyecanıyla birleştirerek, tüccarlara sürekli değişen finansal piyasalarda benzersiz bir avantaj sağlar. TEI, bir finansal aracın altında yatan eğilimi ve tacirlerin yüksek kârlı fırsatları belirleme hevesini analiz etmek için gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanır. Bu, tüccarların minimum riskle tutarlı karlar sağlayarak, tren
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Skiey
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
RubdFx Spike
Namu Makwembo
Göstergeler
Rubdfx Spike Indikatör Rubdfx Spike Indikatör , yatırımcıların piyasa dönüşlerini ve trendlerini hassas bir şekilde belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel yukarı veya aşağı hareketleri gösteren ani yükselişlerle ticaret fırsatlarını işaret eder. Bir satın alma veya satış sinyali oluştuğunda ve bir sonraki ani yükseliş gerçekleşene kadar tutulduğunda trend doğrulanır. Rubdfx Spike Indikatör , giriş doğrulaması için diğer teknik göstergelerle birleştirildiğinde güçlü bir ar
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Göstergeler
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Göstergeler
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – XAUUSD için Çok Zaman Dilimli Teknik Gösterge Genel Bakış Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1, XAUUSD işlemleri için MetaTrader 5’e özel geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini, volatiliteye dayalı stop loss/take profit seviyelerini, pozisyon görselleştirmeyi ve çok zaman dilimli trend analizini birleştirir. Araç, yatırımcıların potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemelerine ve işlemleri grafik üzerinde net bir şekilde yönetmelerine yar
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MT5 Supertrend Indicator
Mudit Agarwal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple SuperTrend indicator, similar to that of TradingView's. Links: All-In-One Supertrend Indicator MT4 Version It has buffers for buy and sell signal, if you want to integrate this into an EA. It helps traders easily identify trends by providing clear buy and sell signals based on price movements. Designed for simplicity, it’s easy to use and integrates well with various trading strategies, making it a great option for traders of all levels. Happy trading!
FREE
Supertrend MT4 Indicator
Mudit Agarwal
Göstergeler
Simple SuperTrend indicator, similar to that of TradingView's. Links: All-In-One Supertrend MT5 Version It has buffers for buy and sell signal, if you want to integrate this into an EA. It helps traders easily identify trends by providing clear buy and sell signals based on price movements. Designed for simplicity, it’s easy to use and integrates well with various trading strategies, making it a great option for traders of all levels. Happy trading!
FREE
Market Bottoms Finder
Mudit Agarwal
Göstergeler
This non-repainting indicator, inspired by Larry Williams’ renowned "VIX Fix", replicates the power of the VIX (Volatility Index) but works across all asset classes—making it a versatile tool for traders. Originally designed for stock indices, this version adapts to any market, including forex, commodities, and crypto, providing valuable insights into potential market bottoms. For more details, check out this pdf: https://www.ireallytrade.com/newsletters/VIXFix.pdf Key Features: Based on the w
All in One Supertrend Indicator
Mudit Agarwal
Göstergeler
All-In-One Supertrend Indicator for MT5 A comprehensive multi-source trend-following system that combines 20 different data sources with customizable Supertrend calculations to deliver robust trend analysis and trading signals. ======================================================================================== Key Features Multi-Source Architecture 20 diverse data sources working in perfect harmony Fully customizable parameters for each individual source Non-repainting signals with lightnin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt