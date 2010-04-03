Trend Exhaustion Williams
- Indicateurs
- Mudit Agarwal
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5
A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis.
========================================================================================
Key Features
Intelligent Dual-Signal System
- Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence
- Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals
- Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 performance
Clear Signal Types
- Triangle Arrows: Precise reversal signals when exiting overbought/oversold zones
- Square Warnings: Early alerts when entering exhaustion territories
- Crossover Dots: Bull/Bear momentum shift indicators with color coding
- Reference Lines: Clear threshold boundaries for easy interpretation
Advanced Confluence Logic
This indicator goes beyond standard oscillators by requiring both fast and short-term %R values to reach overbought or oversold conditions simultaneously before generating signals. This confluence requirement significantly reduces false signals while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trend exhaustion.
========================================================================================
How It Works
The system combines two Williams %R oscillators with different lookback periods:
- Fast %R (Default: 21 periods) - Captures immediate momentum changes
- Slow %R (Default: 112 periods) - Tracks longer-term trend conditions
Signal Generation Process:
- Areas of Interest develop when both oscillators enter extreme zones together
- Reversal Arrows appear when price exits these confluence zones
- Crossover Signals highlight shifts in momentum between the two periods
The indicator applies EMA smoothing to reduce noise while maintaining responsiveness to genuine market movements.
========================================================================================
Technical Specifications
Reliable Performance:
- Non-repainting signals ensure consistency
- Customizable parameters for different market conditions
- Efficient code optimized for MT5 platform
- Professional oscillator window display
Input Parameters:
- Exhaustion Threshold (1-50): Controls overbought/oversold sensitivity
- Fast Length (Default: 21): Short-term momentum calculation period
- Fast Smoothing Length (Default: 7): EMA smoothing for fast signal
- Slow Length (Default: 112): Long-term trend calculation period
- Slow Smoothing Length (Default: 3): EMA smoothing for slow signal
- Plot Crosses: Enable crossover momentum indicators
- Color Settings: Customizable bull and bear colors