Trend Exhaustion Williams

Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5

A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis.

Key Features

Intelligent Dual-Signal System

Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence

working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals

with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 performance

Clear Signal Types

Triangle Arrows : Precise reversal signals when exiting overbought/oversold zones

: Precise reversal signals when exiting overbought/oversold zones Square Warnings : Early alerts when entering exhaustion territories

: Early alerts when entering exhaustion territories Crossover Dots : Bull/Bear momentum shift indicators with color coding

: Bull/Bear momentum shift indicators with color coding Reference Lines: Clear threshold boundaries for easy interpretation

Advanced Confluence Logic

This indicator goes beyond standard oscillators by requiring both fast and short-term %R values to reach overbought or oversold conditions simultaneously before generating signals. This confluence requirement significantly reduces false signals while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trend exhaustion.

How It Works

The system combines two Williams %R oscillators with different lookback periods:

Fast %R (Default: 21 periods) - Captures immediate momentum changes Slow %R (Default: 112 periods) - Tracks longer-term trend conditions

Signal Generation Process:

Areas of Interest develop when both oscillators enter extreme zones together

develop when both oscillators enter extreme zones together Reversal Arrows appear when price exits these confluence zones

appear when price exits these confluence zones Crossover Signals highlight shifts in momentum between the two periods

The indicator applies EMA smoothing to reduce noise while maintaining responsiveness to genuine market movements.

Technical Specifications

Reliable Performance:

Non-repainting signals ensure consistency

Customizable parameters for different market conditions

Efficient code optimized for MT5 platform

Professional oscillator window display

Input Parameters: