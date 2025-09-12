Trend Exhaustion Williams

Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5

A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis.

========================================================================================

Key Features

Intelligent Dual-Signal System

  • Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence
  • Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals
  • Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 performance

Clear Signal Types

  • Triangle Arrows: Precise reversal signals when exiting overbought/oversold zones
  • Square Warnings: Early alerts when entering exhaustion territories
  • Crossover Dots: Bull/Bear momentum shift indicators with color coding
  • Reference Lines: Clear threshold boundaries for easy interpretation

Advanced Confluence Logic

This indicator goes beyond standard oscillators by requiring both fast and short-term %R values to reach overbought or oversold conditions simultaneously before generating signals. This confluence requirement significantly reduces false signals while maintaining sensitivity to genuine trend exhaustion.

========================================================================================

How It Works

The system combines two Williams %R oscillators with different lookback periods:

  1. Fast %R (Default: 21 periods) - Captures immediate momentum changes
  2. Slow %R (Default: 112 periods) - Tracks longer-term trend conditions

Signal Generation Process:

  • Areas of Interest develop when both oscillators enter extreme zones together
  • Reversal Arrows appear when price exits these confluence zones
  • Crossover Signals highlight shifts in momentum between the two periods

The indicator applies EMA smoothing to reduce noise while maintaining responsiveness to genuine market movements.

========================================================================================

Technical Specifications

Reliable Performance:

  • Non-repainting signals ensure consistency
  • Customizable parameters for different market conditions
  • Efficient code optimized for MT5 platform
  • Professional oscillator window display

Input Parameters:

  • Exhaustion Threshold (1-50): Controls overbought/oversold sensitivity
  • Fast Length (Default: 21): Short-term momentum calculation period
  • Fast Smoothing Length (Default: 7): EMA smoothing for fast signal
  • Slow Length (Default: 112): Long-term trend calculation period
  • Slow Smoothing Length (Default: 3): EMA smoothing for slow signal
  • Plot Crosses: Enable crossover momentum indicators
  • Color Settings: Customizable bull and bear colors

