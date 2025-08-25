SmartTrade EA Gold xauusd
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Gooi Meng Liang
- Sürüm: 2.2
- Güncellendi: 7 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
SmartWay EA MT5 – Built for Gold. Built for Trends.
SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).
It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.
Key Features
Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.
Fully automated, plug-and-play system.
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.
New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.
Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.
Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (1:500 preferred)
Minimum Deposit: $200
Recommended Deposit: $1000+
Account Type: Hedging accounts
User Inputs
Lot size
Max Buy/Sell positions
Use Bar Close Prices
Default trading direction
Max Drawdown %
Minimum Profit for Close
Auto cycle reset each broker day
First-lot size for each new cycle
Maximum allowed spread (points)
V2.0 Inputs: Lookback Candles, Spike Threshold, Step Size Multiplier, Require TP Cycle, Persist Spike State
Backtest Recommendation
For best results, use “Every tick based on real ticks.”
Notes
Use a VPS for 24/7 stable operation.
Always test on demo before going live.
Designed for long-term consistent growth.
Buyer Access & Support
I've been testing this EA robot extensively, and I have to say — I'm really impressed with the results. Backtesting showed great consistency, and after running it live for a few days on XAUUSD and CHFJPY, it has already generated enough profit to reimburse the cost of the robot.
If you're into forex, stocks, or gold trading, I highly recommend giving this EA a try. Just like with any tool, make sure you do your usual testing, but once you see the performance, you'll understand why I'm recommending it.
CHFJPY and XAUUSD have worked especially well for me, so those might be great pairs to start with. I'm currently running it on a real account and looking forward to seeing how it performs long-term.
Also, the communication with the developer has been excellent — always available, open to feedback, and continuously improving the EA based on suggestions. For the price, it’s honestly a great deal — and it’s already paid for itself.
Highly recommended!