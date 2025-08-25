SmartTrade EA Gold xauusd

5

SmartWay EA MT5 – Built for Gold. Built for Trends.

SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.
With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).

It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.

Key Features

  • Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.

  • Fully automated, plug-and-play system.

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

  • Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.

  • New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.

  • Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.

  • Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (1:500 preferred)

  • Minimum Deposit: $200

  • Recommended Deposit: $1000+

  • Account Type: Hedging accounts

User Inputs

  • Lot size

  • Max Buy/Sell positions

  • Use Bar Close Prices

  • Default trading direction

  • Max Drawdown %

  • Minimum Profit for Close

  • Auto cycle reset each broker day

  • First-lot size for each new cycle

  • Maximum allowed spread (points)

  • V2.0 Inputs: Lookback Candles, Spike Threshold, Step Size Multiplier, Require TP Cycle, Persist Spike State

Backtest Recommendation

For best results, use “Every tick based on real ticks.”

Notes

  • Use a VPS for 24/7 stable operation.

  • Always test on demo before going live.

  • Designed for long-term consistent growth.

Buyer Access & Support

After purchase, please leave a short comment on the product page (e.g. “Purchased”) — this helps us verify you as a buyer.
Verified buyers will receive information on how to join the private support group for exclusive updates.

SmartWay EA V2.0 – a smarter way to trade Gold, built to adapt and excel in trending markets.


Patrick Savard
158
Patrick Savard 2025.08.31 22:18 
 

I've been testing this EA robot extensively, and I have to say — I'm really impressed with the results. Backtesting showed great consistency, and after running it live for a few days on XAUUSD and CHFJPY, it has already generated enough profit to reimburse the cost of the robot.

If you're into forex, stocks, or gold trading, I highly recommend giving this EA a try. Just like with any tool, make sure you do your usual testing, but once you see the performance, you'll understand why I'm recommending it.

CHFJPY and XAUUSD have worked especially well for me, so those might be great pairs to start with. I'm currently running it on a real account and looking forward to seeing how it performs long-term.

Also, the communication with the developer has been excellent — always available, open to feedback, and continuously improving the EA based on suggestions. For the price, it’s honestly a great deal — and it’s already paid for itself.

Highly recommended!

