Valkyrie Gold Digger

Valkyrie XAUUSD M30 – Smart Money Concept Powered EA

Use 0 in the GMT time offset if your broker timezone is +3. Modify if your broker is above or below +3.
Make sure you use the right lot size as per to your broker's given leverage to see trades.

The EA may not work with some brokers due to execution differences.

This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minutes timeframe, built on advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) principles to identify high-probability setups with precision.

Since January 1st, 2025 through September 2025, the bot has consistently achieved:

  • 68% Win Rate

  • 1:2 Risk-Reward Ratio

  •  Robust performance across different market conditions

 Key Advantages

  • Smart Money Concept Analysis – Bias detection and trade logic follow institutional principles, giving the EA an edge in identifying clean setups.

  • Prop Firm Ready – Optimized risk-management options and stable performance make it ideal for passing funded account challenges quickly.

  • Personal Account Friendly – Works equally well for traders managing their own capital, aiming for steady, low-stress growth.

  • Consistent Risk-Reward – Maintains a disciplined 1:2 RR framework, avoiding reckless trade behavior.

  • Automated & Efficient – No need to watch the charts for hours; trades are executed only when conditions align.

  • Tested Across 9 Months of Live Market Data – Stable edge demonstrated on XAUUSD M30.

 Important Notes

  • The EA may not work with some brokers due to execution differences.

  • Correct GMT offset is required for proper functioning – if you are unsure, please contact me and I will help you set it up.

  • This product is not a “get rich quick” tool. Use it with proper risk management. All trading carries risk, and results may vary depending on broker conditions and trader settings.

 Whether you want to grow your personal account or pass prop firm challenges, this bot is designed to provide consistent, rule-based results. Don’t miss the introductory price of $250 – it will rise to $500 next week!

Message me before purchase if you have questions about brokers, GMT offsets, or setup.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Valkyrie USDJPY
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price! Special Price 50 USD Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency. Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth . It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020 , maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years .  Key Features: Proven Performance : Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020 . Safe & Transparent : No Martingale No Grid No Arbitrage No Hidden Risky Strategies Best Pair
Valkyrie Scalper
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset. EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness . Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD M30  timeframe . It combines multiple confirmations , a unique 1:2 risk-to-reward structure , and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance. Key Features Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries. Design
m.elfaoudaoudi
19
m.elfaoudaoudi 2025.09.11 21:28 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.09.12 06:34
Thank you dear, wish you the best luck
aymanabuali
34
aymanabuali 2025.09.08 18:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.09.09 05:16
Thank you Ayman, i wish you the best luck
Abrarr GABR
43
Abrarr GABR 2025.09.04 07:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Geliştiriciden yanıt Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.09.04 11:23
I am very happy that you are satisfied with our service. I wish you the best luck.
