Quantum Arrow
- Göstergeler
- Nikhil T K
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 9 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Quantum Arrow is a powerful Non-Repainting indicator specifically designed for the XAUUSD M15 timeframe, though it works effectively on any symbol and any timeframe. The indicator includes many useful features such as alerts, popups, and push notifications, offering flexibility for traders to adjust its values according to their preferences. Its price is highly affordable compared to the value and quality of the signals it provides. For any questions or support, please feel free to contact. Thank you and happy trading to everyone.