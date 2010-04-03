RSI Ultimate MTF

1. Introduction

The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes.

2. Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from a different timeframe directly on your current chart.
  • Dual RSI Plots: Option to display a second RSI with its own customizable settings and timeframe.
  • Visual Overbought/Oversold Highlights: Background coloring to easily identify when RSI is above the Upper Line or below the Lower Line.
  • Cross Highlights: Visual cues when RSI crosses the Upper or Lower Lines.
  • Buy/Sell Signal Letters: Clear 'B' (Buy) and 'S' (Sell) letters plotted on the indicator window for cross signals.
  • Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications (popup, sound, push, email) when RSI generates a cross signal.

3. How it Works

The indicator calculates the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Traditionally, readings above 70 indicate overbought conditions, and readings below 30 indicate oversold conditions.

  • Multi-Timeframe Functionality: The core strength of this indicator lies in its ability to display RSI from a timeframe different from your current chart. This allows for higher-timeframe trend confirmation or lower-timeframe entry timing without switching charts.
  • Signal Generation:
    • Overbought/Oversold: When the main RSI crosses above the UpperLine (e.g., 70) or below the LowerLine (e.g., 30), the background of the indicator window changes color, indicating potential overbought or oversold conditions.
    • Cross Signals: When the main RSI crosses down through the UpperLine or up through the LowerLine , an 'S' (Sell) or 'B' (Buy) letter is plotted, respectively. These crosses also trigger background highlights and customizable alerts.

4. Input Parameters

The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF indicator offers extensive customization through its input parameters:

RSI Settings

  • RsiLength : The period used for the main RSI calculation (default: 14).
  • UpperLine : The upper threshold value for RSI (default: 70).
  • LowerLine : The lower threshold value for RSI (default: 30).
  • ShowMidLine : Enable/disable the display of the 50-level midline (default: true).

Display Options

  • ShowBGHighlights : Enable/disable background highlights for overbought/oversold conditions (default: true).
  • ShowCrossHighlights : Enable/disable background highlights when RSI crosses the Upper/Lower Lines (default: true).
  • ShowSignalLetters : Enable/disable the 'B' and 'S' signal letters (default: true).

Main RSI Timeframe

  • UseCurrentTF : If true, the main RSI will use the current chart's timeframe. If false, CustomTF will be used (default: true).
  • CustomTF : Allows you to select a specific timeframe for the main RSI if UseCurrentTF is false (default: PERIOD_H1 - 1 Hour).

Second RSI

  • ShowSecondRSI : Enable/disable the display of a second RSI plot (default: false).
  • RsiLength2 : The period for the second RSI calculation (default: 14).
  • UseCurrentTF2 : If true, the second RSI will use the current chart's timeframe. If false, CustomTF2 will be used (default: false).
  • CustomTF2 : Allows you to select a specific timeframe for the second RSI if UseCurrentTF2 is false (default: PERIOD_D1 - 1 Day).

Alerts

  • EnableAlerts : Master switch to enable/disable all alerts (default: false).
  • AlertOnBuySignal : Enable/disable alerts for Buy signals (RSI crosses up Lower Line) (default: true).
  • AlertOnSellSignal : Enable/disable alerts for Sell signals (RSI crosses down Upper Line) (default: true).
  • AlertPopup : Enable/disable popup alerts (default: true).
  • AlertSound : Enable/disable sound alerts (default: true).
  • AlertPush : Enable/disable push notifications to your mobile device (requires MetaTrader mobile app setup) (default: false).
  • AlertEmail : Enable/disable email alerts (requires MetaTrader email setup) (default: false).
  • AlertSoundFile : The sound file to play for alerts (e.g., "alert.wav") (default: "alert.wav").

5. How to Use in Trading

The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF indicator is a versatile tool that can be integrated into various trading strategies. Here are some common applications:

  • Identifying Overbought/Oversold Conditions:

    • When RSI enters the overbought zone (above UpperLine ), it suggests that the asset may be due for a price correction or reversal downwards.
    • When RSI enters the oversold zone (below LowerLine ), it suggests that the asset may be due for a price correction or reversal upwards.
    • Application: Look for 'S' signals (RSI crossing down from overbought) for potential sell opportunities, and 'B' signals (RSI crossing up from oversold) for potential buy opportunities.

  • Trend Confirmation (using MTF):

    • Use the main RSI on your trading timeframe (e.g., H1) and the second RSI on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4 or Daily).
    • Application: In an uptrend, ensure the higher timeframe RSI is also showing bullish momentum (e.g., above 50 or rising) before taking buy signals on the lower timeframe. Conversely, in a downtrend, ensure the higher timeframe RSI is bearish before taking sell signals.

  • Entry/Exit Signals:

    • Buy Signal: A 'B' letter appears when RSI crosses up through the LowerLine . This can be used as a potential entry point for long positions.
    • Sell Signal: An 'S' letter appears when RSI crosses down through the UpperLine . This can be used as a potential entry point for short positions or an exit point for long positions.
    • Refinement: Combine these signals with price action, support/resistance levels, or other indicators for higher probability setups.

  • Filtering Signals:

    • If the main RSI is in an overbought zone, you might choose to ignore buy signals and only look for sell signals.
    • If the main RSI is in an oversold zone, you might choose to ignore sell signals and only look for buy signals.

6. Important Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF indicator is an analytical tool designed to assist in market analysis and decision-making. It does not guarantee profits or predict future market movements with certainty. All trading decisions remain solely your responsibility. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Önerilen ürünler
Trend Range Indicator
Claudius Marius Walter
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introduction Poppsir is a trend-range indicator for metatrader 5 (for now), which distinguishes sideways phases from trend phases. With this tool it is possible to design a trend following-, meanreversion-, as well as a breakout strategy. This indicator does not repaint! The signal of the Poppsir indicator is quite easy to determine. As soon as the RSI and Popsir change their respective color to gray, a breakout takes place or in other words, the sideways phase has ended. Interpretation
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Sideways Detector indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideways Detector indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideways Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool in the MetaTrader 5 platform , designed to identify non-trending zones . This tool draws a navy blue box to display price equilibrium ranges and determine market conditions. This MetaTrader 5 indicator analyzes price movements using internal algorithms to determine whether the market is in a neutral phase or forming a new trend . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installati
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Göstergeler
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Smart Trend Suite Pro
Morteza Mohammadi
Göstergeler
Smart Trend Suite Pro – Advanced Trend Indicator with Dashboard & Alerts Overview: Smart Trend Suite Pro is a powerful trend-detection indicator that offers traders a complete set of tools for accurate trend analysis and actionable insights. Designed for versatility and precision, Smart Trend Suite Pro adapts seamlessly to multiple timeframes and market conditions, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping and swing trading. Key Features: Real-Time Trend Detection: Identi
FREE
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Göstergeler
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
Tracing ContractBlock
Joakim Samuel
Göstergeler
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP. This trading indicator Automatically identifies and plots contract blocks, which are essential zones marked by significant levels of support and resistance. This powerful tool provides traders with a clear and intuitive visualization of critical market points where prices are likely to bounce or reverse. The contract blocks, represented by distinct colored rectangles, highlight support zones (at the bottom) and resistance zones (at the top), enabling trad
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Göstergeler
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
VWAP Level MT5
Francesco Lenza
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The VWAP Level indicator is a technical analysis tool that calculates the weighted average price for the traded volumes of a specific asset. The VWAP provides traders and investors with the average price of an asset over a specific time frame. It is commonly used by investors to compare data on "passive" trading operations, such as pension funds and mutual funds, but also by traders who want to check if an asset has been bought or sold at a good market price. To calculate the VWAP level we us
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.67 (46)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
Göstergeler
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Important note: MAs are not available in version 1.0. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Forex X Code Indicator for MT5 The   Forex X Code Indicator for MT5   is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 5 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure.
FREE
RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.64 (33)
Göstergeler
RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
FREE
MA Color Candles
Vladimir Kuzmin
Göstergeler
MA Color Candles Indicator MA Color Candles is an indicator for visually displaying market trends by coloring chart candles. It does not add objects or distort price data, instead coloring real candles based on the state of two moving averages. This enables quick trend assessment and use as a filter in trading strategies. How It Works Bullish trend: Fast MA above slow MA, slow MA rising (green candles). Bearish trend: Fast MA below slow MA, slow MA falling (red candles). Neutral state: Candles
FREE
RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
RSI on Moving Average Indicator for MT5 The RSI on MA Indicator integrates Moving Average Crossovers with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to enhance trend detection and momentum analysis. By merging these technical elements, it improves precision in identifying market movements. The indicator displays two oscillating lines ranging from 0 to 100, making it easier to pinpoint buy and sell opportunities while clarifying trend directions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Göstergeler
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Higher High and Lows MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT5 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Fair Gap Value Göstergesi, MetaTrader 5 grafiğinde “fair value gap” olarak adlandırılan fiyat boşluklarını tespit eder ve vurgular. Bir fair gap, bir mumun dip fiyatı ile arada bir mum bırakarak iki mum önceki mumun tepe fiyatı arasında fiyat boşluğu oluştuğunda meydana gelir. Gösterge, bu bölgeleri yükseliş ve düşüş gap’leri için renkli dikdörtgenlerle işaretleyerek fiyat hareketi stratejilerine görsel destek sağlar. Ana Özellikler Yükseliş Gap’i Algılama : Güncel mumun dibi ile
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Göstergeler
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
Breakout Shift Trader
Erik Vestal
Göstergeler
Breakout Shift Trader – MT5 Indicator Trade Like the Market Architects — Not the Victims. Most traders are fighting blind against a rigged game. Market makers engineer false breakouts, liquidity grabs, and “stop hunts” that wipe out retail accounts in seconds. Breakout Shift Trader flips the script. This MT5 indicator decodes the footprints left by institutional manipulation and aligns your trades with the power brokers driving real price action. Proven Results – Tested, Verified, Relentless N
FREE
Virtual Targets MT5
Hoang Van Dien
4.63 (8)
Göstergeler
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. (MT5 version) No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended   Take Profit / Stop Loss   pips for your trade. The indicator will display   Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss   lines for you to easily see if the target is
FREE
Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 The Alternate Shark Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a practical tool for identifying potential trend reversal points in MetaTrader 5. This pattern is a subset of harmonic patterns in technical analysis. The alternate version of the shark improves Fibonacci ratios and refines the structure of price movements, providing greater accuracy in predicting price reversals. Typically, the price tends to change direction once the pattern is completed on the cha
FREE
Super Fractals
Aurthur Musendame
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Think of the Super Fractal Indicator as the Bill WIlliams Indicator on Steroids. Indicator Abilities: 1. Adjust Candle around Fractal High or Low. 2. Adjust Lookback period and only plot for a specific number of history candles avoiding cluttering your trading desk. 3. The Indicator uses buffers so you call and use it from any EA. Note : The higher the candles around Fractal, the stronger the Turning point anfd viceversa is true.
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
Super Trend Strategy
Minh Khoa Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The SuperTrend Strategy is a widely-used technical indicator based on the Average True Range (ATR), primarily employed as a trailing stop tool to identify prevailing market trends. The indicator is designed for ease of use while providing reliable insights into the current market trend. It operates based on two key parameters: the period and the multiplier . By default, it uses a period of 15  for the ATR calculation and a multiplier of 3 . The Average True Range (ATR) plays a crucial role in th
FREE
BOS CHoCH and FVG
Saksham Solanki
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vis
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
Market Structure Break Order Block
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the chart
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
Pivot Point Supertrend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods: Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels. Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Point
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money. VRPFV consists of the following core components: Upper &
FREE
RSI Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameRSIIndicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes RSI-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual feedback, including a colored RSI line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Ideal for traders seeking momentum-based trend confirmation. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Smart Trend Tracker
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Smart Trend Tracker (OTT) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of a market trend. This indicator functions as an optimized moving average that adapts to market volatility, thereby providing dynamic support and resistance levels. The primary goal of the OTT is to smooth out price action and offer visual cues about potential changes in the trend. Core Components of the Indicator When you add the indicator to your chart, you will see two main
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF , a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features. This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator. Key Features 8 Moving Average Types: Full support for the most popular MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA
FREE
Ichimoku V2
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and effi
FREE
Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
1. Introduction Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume . Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (eith
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
ATR Dynamic Stop
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The ATR Dynamic Stop (CE) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders identify and follow market trends. Its core function is to provide a dynamic trailing stop-loss based on price volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main objectives of the ATR Dynamic Stop are: Profit Optimization: It helps you ride a strong trend by setting a reasonable stop-loss, preventing premature exits due to minor market noise and fluctuations. Risk Management:
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
MTF Candles Drawing
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Candles indicator is a powerful tool that allows you to display candles from a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5, M15, M30). The Problem It Solves: Instead of constantly switching back and forth between charts to analyze the main trend and detailed price action, this indicator merges both perspectives into one. You can instantly see the "big picture" while staying focused on trading signals on your current timeframe. Core
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) Indicator - User Manual 1. Introduction Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) is a technical analysis indicator that combines three tools: Bollinger Bands , Fibonacci Ratios , and the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) . The purpose of this indicator is to provide a multi-dimensional view of the market by helping to identify: Dynamic support and resistance zones. The general market trend. Volatility levels and potential accumulation phases (squeezes). Price breakouts
FREE
Volume Flow Index Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) - User Manual 1. General Introduction The Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) is an advanced technical oscillator designed to measure the strength and sustainability of a price trend by incorporating both price and volume data. Developed based on the concepts of On-Balance Volume (OBV) but with significant improvements, the VFI provides deeper insight into money flow and the conviction behind price movements. This indicator is not an automated trading system but a powerful an
FREE
Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Introduction The Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SQZMOM_LB) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify periods of low market volatility (the "squeeze" phase) and predict the direction and strength of price momentum after the squeeze ends. This indicator combines the principles of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to detect changes in market volatility, along with a momentum oscillator to measure buying/selling pressure. 2. Key Components of the Indicator The
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
Ultimate EMA
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Multi-Period EMA is a convenient indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a single chart. It is designed to help traders easily identify market trends and key crossover points without the need to add multiple individual EMA indicators. Key Features: Multiple EMAs in one: Simplifies chart analysis by combining several EMA lines into one indicator. Fully customizable: Easily change the period (default 20, 50, 100, 200), color, and thickness of each EMA line. Clean in
FREE
MultiFrame MA
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame MA: A Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator MultiFrame MA is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a comprehensive market overview across various timeframes. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this tool synthesizes information from multiple charts, giving users a holistic and reliable perspective. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator analyzes data from various timeframes, from M1 up to Monthly, to help users identify trend confluence at different levels. MA
FREE
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
RSI Bollinger Double Confirm
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
This indicator is a trading strategy designed to find high-probability entry points by combining two very popular indicators: Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The core idea is "dual confirmation" : a trade signal is only considered valid when both indicators agree. This helps filter out many of the false signals that occur when using just a single indicator, thereby increasing the reliability of each entry. Bollinger Bands are used to identify relative price value zon
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt