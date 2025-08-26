Ultimate Signal Generator MTF

Multi-Timeframe EMA Momentum Filter — Version 1.0

This indicator is designed to help traders evaluate short-term EMA crossovers in the context of higher timeframe momentum. Its purpose is to reduce noise and highlight setups that align with the broader market trend.

How it works:

  • On the main chart, arrows appear when a fast EMA crosses a slow EMA on the current timeframe, provided that higher timeframe momentum confirms the direction.

  • In the subwindow, a histogram displays the difference between the higher timeframe EMAs. Green bars indicate strengthening upward momentum, while red bars indicate weakening or downward momentum.

  • Signals are generated only on closed bars of the active timeframe, ensuring alerts are based on confirmed data.

Signal logic:

  • Buy: Fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports upward movement.

  • Sell: Fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA, and higher timeframe momentum supports downward movement.

Inputs and options:

  • Choice of higher timeframe and price type.

  • Adjustable EMA periods for both higher and lower timeframes.

  • Filter modes: simple (one-bar check), strict (three-bar momentum confirmation), or momentum-only.

  • Options to show/hide arrows, plot EMA lines, and enable alerts.

Notes:

  • Higher timeframe data continues updating until its bar closes, so histogram values may change during bar formation.

  • All alerts are based on closed bars of the active timeframe.

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict or guarantee results.


Signal Generator with MACD
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (2)
Indicateurs
HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart) What it does This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows: HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view) MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs Optional alerts on bar close Entry logic (strict, closed-ba
FREE
Buy Sell Probability Indicator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (1)
Indicateurs
I prepared an indicator Showing BUY and SELL probability by checking Higher Time Frames... It’s quick, easy to read, and free. Enjoy, and let me know how it boosts your trading! By tweaking the timeframe weightings , smoothing , and support/resistance influence , you can adapt the indicator’s Buy/Sell probabilities to your personal trading style. Keep an eye on both the on-chart labels and subwindow histogram to quickly see when the bias shifts, then combine this with your own trading rules for
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicateurs
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
Night Watcer
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Experts
Night Watcher – Smart Night Trading EA Expert Advisor — Version 1.0 Night Watcher is an automated trading system designed to operate during low-volatility night sessions. It combines technical filters and strict risk management to identify and manage trades under controlled conditions. How it works The EA monitors price behavior during predefined nighttime trading hours. Entry signals are generated using a combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and EMA crossovers. Each trade is protected with Sto
FREE
Squeeze and Momentum Indicator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicateurs
Squeeze and Momentum Indicator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Squeeze and Momentum Indicator is designed to highlight periods of low volatility followed by potential expansions in market activity. It combines Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to identify “squeeze” conditions and uses a momentum histogram to estimate the likely direction of the move once volatility expands. How it works: A squeeze occurs when the Bollinger Bands contract inside the Keltner Channels. This condition is marked wit
FREE
lisi
1445
lisi 2025.08.31 07:03 
 

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1771
Réponse du développeur Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.08.31 11:24
thanks lisi
hope it helps
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
574
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.08.27 08:57 
 

Ibrahim Kisioglu
1771
Réponse du développeur Ibrahim Kisioglu 2025.08.31 11:25
Thanks Jimmy
Répondre à l'avis