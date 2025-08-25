SmartTrade EA Gold xauusd

SmartWay EA MT5 – Built for Gold. Built for Trends.

SmartWay EA (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

With the release of V2.0, SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature: Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection. This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in one-way markets (bullish or bearish trends).

It combines cycle-based money management, drawdown protection, and profit control to deliver stable and consistent performance without the need for complicated manual intervention.

Key Features

Developed with over 10 years of trading experience.

Fully automated, plug-and-play system.

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5.

Smart cycle management with customizable first-lot size.

New V2.0: Spike Detection & Smart Step Boost – adapts Step Size automatically after strong market moves.

Drawdown protection with flexible profit settings.

Focus on long-term steady growth, not short-term speculation.





Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (1:500 preferred)

Minimum Deposit: $200

Recommended Deposit: $1000+

Account Type: Hedging accounts





User Inputs

Lot size

Max Buy/Sell positions

Use Bar Close Prices

Default trading direction

Max Drawdown %

Minimum Profit for Close

Auto cycle reset each broker day

First-lot size for each new cycle

Maximum allowed spread (points)

V2.0 Inputs: Lookback Candles, Spike Threshold, Step Size Multiplier, Require TP Cycle, Persist Spike State





Backtest Recommendation

For best results, use “Every tick based on real ticks.”

Notes

Use a VPS for 24/7 stable operation.

Always test on demo before going live.

Designed for long-term consistent growth.





Buyer Access & Support

After purchase, please leave a short comment on the product page (e.g. “Purchased”) — this helps us verify you as a buyer.

Verified buyers will receive information on how to join the private support group for exclusive updates.





– a smarter way to trade Gold, built to adapt and excel in trending markets.



