Range Lover

Range Lover Trading System


System Overview

The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the range, there’s no need to worry about losses, as previously accumulated profits provide a safety buffer.

Key Advantages

  • Automated Operation: No need for constant monitoring; the system executes trading strategies autonomously.

  • Risk Optimization: Prevents overbuying during market crashes, reducing average holding costs.

  • Customizable Profit Targets: Set personalized profit goals, with the system automatically stopping once targets are met, locking in gains.

  • Broker Compatibility: Adjust trading volume based on different brokers’ position limits to ensure compliance with platform requirements.

  • Smart Position Spacing: Built-in intelligent algorithms calculate optimal entry intervals, enhancing trading efficiency and accuracy.

  • Trade Protection Mechanisms: Equipped with slippage control and spread protection to minimize trading risks and safeguard funds.

Who Is This EA Suitable For?

  • Traders favoring long-term (consistent range-bound markets), medium-term (10-15 years of range-bound markets), or short-term (daily/weekly/monthly range-bound markets) strategies.

  • Traders who prefer not to monitor markets constantly.

  • Those seeking continuous profits as long as the market remains volatile.

Recommendations

  • Identify currently range-bound charts, then optimize and backtest the system.

  • Whether it's forex, stocks, commodities, or indices, the system can be used for short-term, medium-term, or long-term range-bound markets.

  • A hedging account type must be used.

  • If positions are held for over six months, it is recommended to use a SWAP-FREE account.

  • Recommended lots: 0.01

  • Follow the 1%/2%/5% risk management rule.

  • After purchasing, contact me to receive the user guide.

  • Exapmle of chart, as of August 23, 2025, EURGBP is in an 11-year range-bound phase.


Disclaimer

Trading involves risks. Please use the Range Lover strategy cautiously after fully understanding its mechanics and associated risks.

















