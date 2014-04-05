Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit

PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis

PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets.

🎯 Why This Indicator Will Revolutionize Your Trading Game

See What The Smart Money Sees

Stop trading blind! This indicator reveals the hidden institutional footprints in the market, showing you exactly where big players are positioning themselves. You'll finally understand why price moves the way it does and how to align your trades with the smart money flow.

Multi-Dimensional Market Analysis

Unlike basic indicators that only show one aspect of price action, PriceActionToolKit provides a complete market picture through four powerful analytical tools:

🔥 Core Features That Give You The Edge

1. Market Structure Analysis (ZigZag)

  • What it does: Automatically identifies significant highs and lows in the market
  • How it helps you: Clearly shows the market's directional bias and trend changes
  • Trading advantage: Never miss major trend shifts again - enter trends early and exit before reversals

2. Order Block Detection

  • What it does: Identifies institutional order blocks where big players have placed large orders
  • How it helps you: Shows you the exact price levels where smart money is likely to defend or attack
  • Trading advantage: Trade from the same levels as institutions with high probability setups
  • Smart features:
    • Automatically finds the last opposing candle before breaks
    • Shows only the most relevant order blocks (customizable quantity)
    • Auto-invalidation when order blocks are broken

3. Liquidity Sweep Identification

  • What it does: Spots when price hunts for liquidity above highs or below lows
  • How it helps you: Reveals manipulation phases before real moves begin
  • Trading advantage: Avoid getting trapped in fake moves and position yourself for the real institutional flow
  • Visual confirmation: Clear "X" marks when liquidity sweeps occur

4. Dynamic Trend Line Analysis

  • What it does: Automatically draws trend lines connecting significant pivots
  • How it helps you: Provides clear support and resistance levels for entries and exits
  • Trading advantage: Ride trends with confidence and spot potential breakout opportunities

5. Break of Structure (BoS) & Change of Character (CHoCH) Labels

  • What it does: Automatically labels market structure breaks and character changes
  • How it helps you: Instantly recognize when market sentiment is shifting
  • Trading advantage: Get early signals for trend continuation (BoS) or reversal (CHoCH) setups

💡 How This Indicator Transforms Your Trading Decisions

For Scalpers & Day Traders:

  • Identify precise entry points at institutional order blocks
  • Spot liquidity hunts for quick scalping opportunities
  • Use market structure breaks for trend-following entries
  • Avoid getting trapped in false breakouts

For Swing Traders:

  • Follow major trend changes with CHoCH signals
  • Hold positions confidently using order block support/resistance
  • Time entries perfectly with liquidity sweep confirmations
  • Ride trends using dynamic trend line guidance

For All Trading Styles:

  • Risk Management: Know exactly where your trades are invalidated
  • Timing: Enter at optimal points where smart money is active
  • Confidence: Trade with institutional-grade analysis backing your decisions
  • Consistency: Remove emotional decision-making with objective market structure analysis

⚙️ Customization Features

Complete Control Over Your Analysis:

  • Market Structure: Toggle ZigZag display and adjust sensitivity
  • Order Blocks: Choose how many to display and customize colors
  • Liquidity Lines: Set detection length and enable/disable as needed
  • Trend Lines: Adjust detection sensitivity and customize colors
  • Visual Appeal: Customize all colors to match your trading style

Clean Interface:

  • Optional watermark removal for professional charts
  • Optimized performance with smart memory management
  • Non-repainting signals for reliable backtesting

🚀 Immediate Benefits You'll Experience

Week 1:

  • Stop second-guessing your entries - the indicator shows you exactly where smart money is positioned
  • Avoid common retail traps by seeing liquidity sweeps before they happen

Week 2-4:

  • Develop consistency by following clear market structure rules
  • Improve your win rate by trading only high-probability setups

Month 2+:

  • Master the smart money concepts and develop institutional thinking
  • Achieve more consistent profitability by aligning with market makers

📈 Real Trading Applications

Perfect Entry Scenarios:

  1. Bullish Order Block Bounce: Price returns to a bullish order block after a CHoCH signal
  2. Liquidity Sweep Reversal: Price sweeps liquidity then reverses from an order block
  3. Trend Line Break & Retest: Price breaks a trend line, retests, and continues with the break
  4. BoS Continuation: Trade in the direction of a Break of Structure for trend continuation

Risk Management Made Easy:

  • Order blocks provide clear invalidation levels
  • Market structure breaks signal when your bias is wrong
  • Trend lines offer dynamic support/resistance for position management

🎓 Educational Value

This indicator doesn't just give you signals - it teaches you to think like an institutional trader. Over time, you'll develop the ability to read raw price action and understand the psychology behind market movements.

💎 Why Choose PriceActionToolKit?

  • Comprehensive: 4 powerful tools in one indicator
  • Professional: Based on proven ICT methodology used by institutional traders
  • Customizable: Adapt to any trading style or timeframe
  • Reliable: Non-repainting signals you can trust
  • Educational: Learn as you trade with clear visual cues
  • Performance: Optimized code that won't slow down your platform

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported
  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Crypto
  • Resource Usage: Optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage
  • Compatibility: Works with all MT5 builds

📞 Professional Support

Developer Contact:

  • WhatsApp: +2349131796340
  • Telegram: @Abiol_a
  • Email: adesinaabiola50@gmail.com

Get professional support and learn advanced trading strategies directly from the developer.

Ready to trade like the institutions?

Download PriceActionToolKit today and start seeing the markets through the eyes of smart money. Your trading account will thank you!

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always practice proper risk management.


Önerilen ürünler
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Göstergeler
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Gösterge Panosu MT5 Bu, MT5 platformu için oluşturulmuş özel bir göstergedir ve yatırımcılara piyasada neler olup bittiğine dair tam bir görünüm sağlar. Piyasayı analiz etmek ve başarılı bir işlem için gerekli tüm bilgileri göstermek için gerçek zamanlı veriler kullanır. KURULUM: Bu göstergiyi grafik penceresine eklemeden önce, MT5'inizdeki "Piyasa İzleme" paneline gidin ve ihtiyaç duymadığınız veya işlem yapmadığınız tüm döviz çiftlerini GİZLEYİN, yalnızca gerekli olanlar
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Göstergeler
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Uzman Danışmanlar
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Uzman Danışmanlar
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli – Satın Almadan Önce Lütfen Okuyun Bu EA, farklı önerilen zaman dilimleri ve ayarlarla hem Haber İşlemleri hem de Salınım İşlemleri için kullanılabilir. Lütfen dikkat: 1 dakikalık işlem stratejisi yalnızca belirli yüksek etkili haber olayları sırasında kullanılmalıdır. Normal işlem günlerinde kullanmayın, çünkü muhtemelen kayıplara neden olur. Normal piyasa koşulları için lütfen işlem yapmak üzere 4 saatlik ve Günlük zaman dilimlerini kullanın. İşlem Modları Haber İşlemleri → M1 zaman
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alphabet AI , ortalamaya dönüş stratejisi üzerinde çalışan bir danışmandır; bu, piyasaların güçlü sapmalardan sonra ortalama değerlerine geri dönme doğal özelliğini kullandığı anlamına gelir. Algoritma, varlığın mevcut fiyatını sürekli olarak analiz eder ve hesaplanan ortalama seviyelerle karşılaştırır. Fiyat ortalama değerinden önemli ölçüde saptığında, danışman bunu bir eylem sinyali olarak yorumlar: Üst sınır aşıldığında, fiyat düşüşü bekleyerek kısa pozisyonlar açar ve alt sınırın altına dü
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE KRAKEN sizin için kazım yapacak. İndirimli fiyat için Telegram’dan [@glownx] ile iletişime geçin. Pazar yeri yüksek komisyon aldığı için doğrudan satın almayı tercih ediyorum. Önerilen Pariteler: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, BTCUSD 1 dakikalık – 5 dakikalık grafiklerde yüksek kazançlar sağlar PROP FIRM (değerlendirme hesapları) için OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞTİR Kullanmadan önce giriş ayarlarını önerilen değerlere göre değiştirin. Takip Eden Zarar Durdur (Trailing Stop Loss): 20 Trailing
SafeSeries Manager
Oleksii Ferbei
Uzman Danışmanlar
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core advantage lies in its intelligent order series management, powerful risk control tools, and flexible signal configuration system. SafeSeries Manager is focused on achieving consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining disciplined trading behavior. The minimum recommended deposit is 10,000 units of base currency. RO
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba tüccarlar, bu aracı titizlikle gerçek sonuçlarla tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayalı bir araç, Forex Piyasasına uyarladım, bu nedenle makine öğreniminin yapay zekasına uyarlandı, yani yapay zeka parametreleri okuyacak ve sonra onları stratejime danışacak, ardından girişlerin daha kaliteli olmasını sağlayacak şekilde öğrenecek, ayrıca konumları kurtarabileceğiniz bir düğüme sahip, bulacağınız yenilikçi şeylerden bir diğeri de her şeyin sanal bir şekilde kapsüllenecek olm
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for maximum performance. Optimized for profit withdrawals. Introducing a new option - testing with emulation of profit withdrawals. Ultimate Hero is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize your forex profits. This advanced trading software is created using the latest GPT-4 technology and has a wide range of advanced features. Ultimate Hero is a trading bot that uses a grid trading strategy based on the Martingale system. It is designed to provide stable returns by placing multiple
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Breakout Intraday Expert
David Chidiebere Chinweike
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description Breakout Intraday Expert Advisor This EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities when the price breaks above or below the previous week's high or low. It focuses on capturing strong momentum moves that often follow such breakouts. Recommended Pairs : GBPJPY |  XAUUSD "These pairs are selected due to their strong reactions around previous weekly highs and lows, making them ideal for breakout strategies." Parameters Auto Start Bot Risk per Trade (The
FREE
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Breadwinner EMA Pro
Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management (Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below) Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings. Here's what makes EMA Pro differe
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç, onu Forex Piyasasına uyarladım, bu nedenle makine öğreniminin yapay zekasına uyarlandı, yani AI parametreleri okuyacak ve sonra bunları stratejime danışacak, sonra öğrenecek, böylece girişler daha kaliteli olacak, ayrıca pozisyonları kurtarabileceğiniz bir düğümü var, bulacağınız yenilikçi şeylerden bir diğeri de her şeyin sanal bir şekilde kapsüllenecek olması, yani Stop
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Göstergeler
Gann Box göstergesi, trader'ların piyasanın kilit seviyelerini tanımlamalarına ve bunlardan yararlanmalarına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü ve çok yönlü bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, grafiğe bir dikdörtgen çizmeyi sağlar ve bu dikdörtgen otomatik olarak stratejik seviyeler olan 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 ile birkaç bölgeye ayrılır. Fiyat bu seviyelerden birine ulaştığında, alarmlar tetiklenir ve bu, ticaret kararları için değerli bir destek sağlar. Çizdiğiniz bölgeye göre piyasanın gelişimini an
Phoenix 100M EA
Ndubuisi Francis Ozoaniokor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Phoenix 100M EA  The Phoenix 100M EA is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want the power of institutional trading logic combined with smart money risk management . Built on advanced Order Block detection , trend confirmation filters, and dynamic trade management, this EA gives you precision entries, controlled risk, and consistent growth. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection Automatically identifies bullish and bearish order blocks with volume confirmat
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Trading Visionari
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Thermo MAP MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
4.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Thermo MAP is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator that display a smart heat map based on proprietary calculations. Watch how Forex market moved and is currently moving with a single dashboard and have a consistent and good idea of what is happening! It can be suitable for both scalping or medium/long term, just select options that better fit your trading style Symbols list are automatically sorted based on the preferred column. There is the possibility to click on: First row, timeframe
FREE
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Göstergeler
İki osilatörün birleşimi. Birincisi giriş noktalarını, ikincisi ise mevcut trendi gösterir. Gösterge, osilatör sinyallerini iki modda oklarla görüntüleyebilir; tüm hızlı osilatör sinyalleri veya yalnızca mevcut trend yönündeki sinyaller. Çok zaman dilimli bir panele ve üç tür sinyal bildirimine sahiptir. Faydalar: Günlük ve scalping ticaretine uygundur Trend filtreleme Basit ve hassas kurulum Çoklu zaman dilimi paneli Bir danışmana entegrasyona uygundur. Herhangi bir sembol ve herhangi bir zaman
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4 (Bileşik Etki Oranı Botu4) Compounding Effect Ratio Bot4, GBPUSD döviz çifti için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA)'dır. Trendi belirli mum çubuğu formasyonlarıyla birleştirerek yüksek olasılıklı işlemleri belirler ve akıllı bir risk yönetim sisteminden faydalanarak bileşik faiz ve stratejik işlem yapılandırması yoluyla kar potansiyelini maksimize eder. İşte avantajları ve özelliklerinin bir dökümü. Avantajları  * Bileşik Faiz Yoluyla Kar Maksimizasyonu: Hesap bak
TemplateLoader
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Yardımcı programlar
Template Loader EA : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader EA for MT4. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT4 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Y
Trade Signal Indicator4
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Göstergeler
ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR MT4 - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL s
Templateloader 5
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Yardımcı programlar
Template Loader : Automate Your Chart Setup with Precision Automate chart template loading daily at your chosen time with Template Loader  for MT5. Why Buy Template Loader? Template Loader is a must-have tool for traders who rely on specific chart setups for their strategies. Its straightforward design, reliable performance, and time-saving automation make it a valuable addition to any MT5 trading arsenal. Get started today and streamline your trading workflow! Full Description : Simplify Your T
Trade Signal Indicator 5
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Göstergeler
ULTIMATE BUY & SELL ARROW INDICATOR - Professional Trading Signals!  CRYSTAL CLEAR TRADING SIGNALS WITH PRECISION ACCURACY. WORKS ON ALL TIME FRAME, BEST ON 1HR TIME FRAME WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR REVOLUTIONARY? NO REPAINTING - NO GUESSWORK - NO REGRETS! 100% ACCURATE SIGNALS that never change or disappear ZERO OFFSET - Signals appear exactly when they should PERFECT PRECISION - Best O INSTANT VISUAL CLARITY CRYSTAL CLEAR BLUE ARROWS for BUY signals STRIKING PINK ARROWS for SELL sign
XTL Indicator
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Göstergeler
The XTL Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator simplifies market analysis by visualizing the trend directly on your chart, painting the candles in different colors to indicate bullish, bearish, or neutral conditions. Are you interested in automating your trading strategy using this indicator? I can help! This indicator's code is already optimized for use in an Expert Advisor. Contact me to discuss turning this indicator into a fu
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt