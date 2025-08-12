MA Trend Pro MT5 Hma Wma RSI ADX

MA Trend Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable

MA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds:

Pre-optimised defaults for AUDUSD M5 ($100K prop firm account at 1:30 or 1:100 leverage). Just load and run.

for AUDUSD M5 ($100K prop firm account at 1:30 or 1:100 leverage). Just load and run. Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Tester.)

Every month, the default settings are updated with the most profitable and stable configuration — meaning you always start with a tested, prop-firm-ready setup, while still having full freedom to tweak and optimise.

Strategy-Tested 6-Month Results (AUDUSD M5, $100K, 1:30 & 1:100 leverage)

23rd Feb – 24th AUG

Total Profit: $131,304

Max Equity Drawdown: 6.33%

Win Rate: 46.55%

Trades Taken: 116

Avg Win: $4,339

Avg Loss: $1,542

Max Consecutive Losses: 6

Active Session: Sydney (01:00–06:59 GMT+3)

Risk Per Trade: $2,000 (2% of $100,000 Account)

Why MA Trend Pro Stands Out

Plug & Play: Defaults are pre-optimised for AUDUSD M5.

Full Control: All parameters (MA type/periods, RSI, ADX, ATR stops, risk, trading hours, etc.) remain fully adjustable.

Prop Firm Friendly: Keeps total drawdown under 7%, with equity protections built in.

Session-Smart: Trades Sydney session only, closes before London volatility in default settings.

Safe by Design: No grid, martingale, or overlapping trades.

Key Features

Trend confirmation via WMA/HMA crossover + RSI + ADX

ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit, with trailing stop logic

Session filters and timed trade closure

Risk per trade in cash or % of balance

Daily drawdown and profit targets (optional)

Max spread filter, trade cooldown, and equity guard

Hedging toggle and opposite-signal logic

Recommended Setup

Symbol: AUDUSD (default)

Timeframe: M5

Account Size: $100K (prop firm tested)

Leverage: 1:30 or 1:100

Broker Server Time: GMT+3

Risk per trade: $2,000 or 2%(divide risk if running multiple EAs on one account.)

For other account sizes (will auto adjust if set to percentage):

$1,000 for $50K

$500 for $25K

$4,000 for $200K

Quick Start (Beginners)

Attach MA Trend Pro to AUDUSD M5. Keep the default risk (or adjust proportionally). Let it run during Sydney session.

Testing Pre-Optimised Defaults (AUDUSD M5)

Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester, or Ctrl+R). Select Expert: MA Trend Pro (MT5). Symbol: AUDUSD, Period: M5. Testing history: last 6 months recommended. Modelling: Every tick (most accurate). Deposit: $100,000, Leverage: 1:30 or 1:100. In Inputs: right-click → Defaults (ensures clean parameters). Run the test and review results.

This allows you to confirm how the pre-optimised defaults perform on your broker’s data.

Optimisation (MT5 Strategy Tester)

Open the Tester & pick the basics

View → Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)

Expert: MA Trend Pro (MT5)

Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)

Use history: last 6 months (recommended to start) Forward setup (optional, recommended)

Forward optimisation: select a fraction (e.g., 1/4).

With 6 months of data, this splits into 4.5 months in-sample + 1.5 months forward/out-of-sample so you can see if results hold outside the fitted period. Modelling & speed/accuracy

Modelling: 1 minute OHLC (great speed/accuracy trade-off for optimisation).

Delay: 0 ms (zero latency).

Spread: use Current or set a typical fixed spread for the symbol.

Tip: After you find a good set, re-test those inputs with Every tick based on real ticks and set delays to your last server ping to approximate live conditions. Account settings (very important)

Deposit: enter your real balance (or what you plan to use).

Currency & Leverage: set exactly as your account.

If these are unrealistic, over-leveraging can become part of the strategy. Optimisation criterion

Genetic algorithm

Optimisation by: Balance max (good default).

You can also try Profit Factor or Expected Payoff later.

Avoid judging by pips alone across different symbols (point sizes differ). How input ranges work

In the Inputs tab: Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.

is used. Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.

Example: MA Start = 100, Step = 25, Stop = 300 tests 100, 125, 150 … 300.

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk (keep it tiny for optimisation)

Use ~0.1% per trade while you’re searching (100 for $100,000 accounts). This avoids margin rejection becoming part of the strategy. After you find a stable set, you can scale the risk safely.

UsePercentageRisk = false , RiskValue ≈ 0.1% of Deposit (e.g., $100 on $100k), Unchecked .

MaxLotSize = 0 (no cap), Unchecked.

Stops/Targets

SlMultiplier – Checked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0

ATRPeriod – 14, Unchecked

UseTrailingSL – Checked: Start false, Stop true

TrailMultiplier – Checked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0

TpMultiplier – Checked: Start 2.0, Step 1.0, Stop 10.0

Trend & filters

FastWMAPeriod – Checked: Start 40, Step 20, Stop 100

SlowWMAPeriod – Checked: Start 100, Step 25, Stop 300

UseHullMA – Checked: Start false, Stop true (let the optimiser pick HMA vs WMA)

RSI_Period – 14, Unchecked

RSIOversold – Checked: Start 20, Step 5, Stop 35

RSIOverbought – Checked: Start 65, Step 5, Stop 80

ADXPeriod – 14, Unchecked

ADXMin – Checked:

M1/M5: Start 15, Step 5, Stop 30



Higher TFs: Start 0, Step 5, Stop 30

Session & timing (broker server time)

StartHour / EndHour / Timed Close (CloseHour) – Checked , Step 1 hour

Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time):

Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9



London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14

(Times use broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3. Confirm with your broker.)

Position controls

MaxOpenTrades – Unchecked at 1 (recommended).

If you want stacking: Checked: Start 1, Step 1, Stop 5

CooldownMinutes – Checked: Start 0, Step 15, Stop 60

MagicNumber – Unchecked (this is just the EA’s ID; keep it unique)

Days

TradeTuesday / TradeWednesday / TradeThursday – true, Unchecked

TradeMonday – Checked: Start false, Stop true

TradeFriday – Checked: Start false, Stop true

Protections

UseDrawdownLimit / UseMinEquityGuard / UseProfitTarget – Set to your prop-firm rules or personal guardrails (usually Unchecked during optimisation; enable with fixed values for live).

MaxSpreadPoints – Checked: Start 8, Step 2, Stop 28

(Covers symbol differences: e.g., EURUSD ~2 points vs GBPJPY ~24.)

Hedging & reverse logic (pick one approach)

Approach 1 (simple):

AllowHedging = true

ActOnOppositeSignal = false

OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = false

Approach 2 (flip on signal):

AllowHedging = false

ActOnOppositeSignal = Checked: Start false, Stop true

OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = Checked: Start false, Stop true

(If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)