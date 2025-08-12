MA Trend Pro MT5 Hma Wma RSI ADX

MA Trend Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable

MA Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds:

  • Pre-optimised defaults for AUDUSD M5 ($100K prop firm account at 1:30 or 1:100 leverage). Just load and run.
  • Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strategy Tester.)

Every month, the default settings are updated with the most profitable and stable configuration — meaning you always start with a tested, prop-firm-ready setup, while still having full freedom to tweak and optimise.

Strategy-Tested 6-Month Results (AUDUSD M5, $100K, 1:30 & 1:100 leverage)

23rd Feb – 24th AUG

  • Total Profit: $131,304
  • Max Equity Drawdown: 6.33%
  • Win Rate: 46.55%
  • Trades Taken: 116
  • Avg Win: $4,339
  • Avg Loss: $1,542
  • Max Consecutive Losses: 6
  • Active Session: Sydney (01:00–06:59 GMT+3)
  • Risk Per Trade: $2,000 (2% of $100,000 Account)

Why MA Trend Pro Stands Out

  • Plug & Play: Defaults are pre-optimised for AUDUSD M5.
  • Full Control: All parameters (MA type/periods, RSI, ADX, ATR stops, risk, trading hours, etc.) remain fully adjustable.
  • Prop Firm Friendly: Keeps total drawdown under 7%, with equity protections built in.
  • Session-Smart: Trades Sydney session only, closes before London volatility in default settings.
  • Safe by Design: No grid, martingale, or overlapping trades.

Key Features

  • Trend confirmation via WMA/HMA crossover + RSI + ADX
  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit, with trailing stop logic
  • Session filters and timed trade closure
  • Risk per trade in cash or % of balance
  • Daily drawdown and profit targets (optional)
  • Max spread filter, trade cooldown, and equity guard
  • Hedging toggle and opposite-signal logic

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: AUDUSD (default)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account Size: $100K (prop firm tested)
  • Leverage: 1:30 or 1:100
  • Broker Server Time: GMT+3
  • Risk per trade: $2,000 or 2%(divide risk if running multiple EAs on one account.)

For other account sizes (will auto adjust if set to percentage):

  • $1,000 for $50K
  • $500 for $25K
  • $4,000 for $200K

Quick Start (Beginners)

  1. Attach MA Trend Pro to AUDUSD M5.
  2. Keep the default risk (or adjust proportionally).
  3. Let it run during Sydney session.

Testing Pre-Optimised Defaults (AUDUSD M5)

  1. Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester, or Ctrl+R).
  2. Select Expert: MA Trend Pro (MT5).
  3. Symbol: AUDUSD, Period: M5.
  4. Testing history: last 6 months recommended.
  5. Modelling: Every tick (most accurate).
  6. Deposit: $100,000, Leverage: 1:30 or 1:100.
  7. In Inputs: right-click → Defaults (ensures clean parameters).
  8. Run the test and review results.

This allows you to confirm how the pre-optimised defaults perform on your broker’s data.

Optimisation (MT5 Strategy Tester)

  1. Open the Tester & pick the basics
    View → Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
    Expert: MA Trend Pro (MT5)
    Symbol & Period: choose what you trade (strategies won’t work on every pair/TF—try a few)
    Use history: last 6 months (recommended to start)
  2. Forward setup (optional, recommended)
    Forward optimisation: select a fraction (e.g., 1/4).
    With 6 months of data, this splits into 4.5 months in-sample + 1.5 months forward/out-of-sample so you can see if results hold outside the fitted period.
  3. Modelling & speed/accuracy
    Modelling: 1 minute OHLC (great speed/accuracy trade-off for optimisation).
    Delay: 0 ms (zero latency).
    Spread: use Current or set a typical fixed spread for the symbol.
    Tip: After you find a good set, re-test those inputs with Every tick based on real ticks and set delays to your last server ping to approximate live conditions.
  4. Account settings (very important)
    Deposit: enter your real balance (or what you plan to use).
    Currency & Leverage: set exactly as your account.
    If these are unrealistic, over-leveraging can become part of the strategy.
  5. Optimisation criterion
    Genetic algorithm
    Optimisation by: Balance max (good default).
    You can also try Profit Factor or Expected Payoff later.
    Avoid judging by pips alone across different symbols (point sizes differ).
  6. How input ranges work
    In the Inputs tab:
    • Unchecked box → the fixed Value is used.
    • Checked box → the EA sweeps Start → Stop in Step increments.
      Example: MA Start = 100, Step = 25, Stop = 300 tests 100, 125, 150 … 300.

Recommended optimisation ranges

Risk (keep it tiny for optimisation)

Use ~0.1% per trade while you’re searching (100 for $100,000 accounts). This avoids margin rejection becoming part of the strategy. After you find a stable set, you can scale the risk safely.

  • UsePercentageRisk = false, RiskValue ≈ 0.1% of Deposit (e.g., $100 on $100k), Unchecked.
  • MaxLotSize = 0 (no cap), Unchecked.

Stops/Targets

  • SlMultiplierChecked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0
  • ATRPeriod – 14, Unchecked
  • UseTrailingSLChecked: Start false, Stop true
  • TrailMultiplierChecked: Start 1.0, Step 0.1, Stop 2.0
  • TpMultiplierChecked: Start 2.0, Step 1.0, Stop 10.0

Trend & filters

  • FastWMAPeriodChecked: Start 40, Step 20, Stop 100
  • SlowWMAPeriodChecked: Start 100, Step 25, Stop 300
  • UseHullMAChecked: Start false, Stop true (let the optimiser pick HMA vs WMA)
  • RSI_Period – 14, Unchecked
  • RSIOversoldChecked: Start 20, Step 5, Stop 35
  • RSIOverboughtChecked: Start 65, Step 5, Stop 80
  • ADXPeriod – 14, Unchecked
  • ADXMin – Checked:
    • M1/M5: Start 15, Step 5, Stop 30
    • Higher TFs: Start 0, Step 5, Stop 30

Session & timing (broker server time)

  • StartHour / EndHour / Timed Close (CloseHour)Checked, Step 1 hour
    Pick windows around active sessions. Examples (server time):
    • Sydney: Start 2→3, End 4→7, Close 7→9
    • London: Start 9→11, End 11→12, Close 12→14
      (Times use broker server time—often EET/EEST ≈ GMT+2/3. Confirm with your broker.)

Position controls

  • MaxOpenTradesUnchecked at 1 (recommended).
    If you want stacking: Checked: Start 1, Step 1, Stop 5
  • CooldownMinutesChecked: Start 0, Step 15, Stop 60
  • MagicNumberUnchecked (this is just the EA’s ID; keep it unique)

Days

  • TradeTuesday / TradeWednesday / TradeThursday – true, Unchecked
  • TradeMondayChecked: Start false, Stop true
  • TradeFridayChecked: Start false, Stop true

Protections

  • UseDrawdownLimit / UseMinEquityGuard / UseProfitTarget  – Set to your prop-firm rules or personal guardrails (usually Unchecked during optimisation; enable with fixed values for live).
  • MaxSpreadPointsChecked: Start 8, Step 2, Stop 28
    (Covers symbol differences: e.g., EURUSD ~2 points vs GBPJPY ~24.)

Hedging & reverse logic (pick one approach)

  • Approach 1 (simple):
    AllowHedging = true
    ActOnOppositeSignal = false
    OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = false
  • Approach 2 (flip on signal):
    AllowHedging = false
    ActOnOppositeSignal = Checked: Start false, Stop true
    OppositeSignalCloseAndReverse = Checked: Start false, Stop true
    (If your account type is netting or your broker disallows hedging, use Approach 2.)

Interpreting results (plain English)

  1. Start with the Forward tab
    If you turned on Forward optimisation, the Forward Results tab will show candidates.
    • Backtest = initial deposit + profit of the first 4.5 months
    • Profit = profit of the last 1.5 months (out-of-sample)
      Pick setups that look good in both—if it only wins in one and flops in the other, it’s probably overfit.
  2. Open a detailed report
    Right-click a row → Run single test. Backtest and Forward tabs will appear and show full stats (win rate, drawdown, equity curve, etc.). If it still looks sensible (not just one lucky mega-trade), keep going.
  3. Freeze the setup and test only the risk
    • Make sure the strategy you like was the last single test.
    • Settings: Forward = No; turn Genetic algorithm back on.
    • Inputs: Uncheck everything so your chosen values stay fixed.
    • Choose how to risk:
      • Percent: UsePercentageRisk = true, then check RiskValue and set Start = 0.1, Step = 0.1, Stop = 2.0 (0.1%→2.0%).
      • Fixed cash: UsePercentageRisk = false, then check **RiskValue`. For $100,000, use Start = 100, Step = 100, Stop = 2000 (~0.1%→2.0%).
    • Click Start to run the risk-only optimisation.
      Why start small? Using ~0.1% avoids trades being rejected for size and keeps the strategy honest. You can scale later.
  4. Spot over-leveraging quickly
    Sort Optimisation Results by Total trades. You’ll often see a group of risk values all with the same (highest) trade count—the highest risk inside that full-trade group is typically your safe ceiling. Above that, total trades drop (margin rejections), and profit can even decrease.
  5. Save your settings & use them on a chart
    In Inputs, right-click → Save to a .set file (name it with symbol/TF/date).
    On a chart, attach the EA → Inputs → Load your .set.
    Re-optimise for other symbols/timeframes and save a new .set for each.

Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalpeur de Ticks «Tick Scalper» Prix pur, sans indicateurs. Fixe StopLoss, TakeProfit et suit les positions avec TrailingStop.   Paramètres Principaux Paramètre Valeur par Défaut Description TakeProfit — TakeProfit fixe en pips. StopLoss — StopLoss fixe en pips. TrailingStop — Distance du TrailingStop (pips) pour modifier les positions. cSeconds — Intervalle de vérification des signaux (secondes). MinPriceShot — Mouvement de prix minimum (pips) pour activer un signal. MaxOrdersCount — No
Deriv iMazing MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv iMazing MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv iMazing MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading usin
Deriv Synergetic MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Experts
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv Synergetic MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv Synergetic MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 trading automati
EA Gann angle gold AI
Aliaksandr Kazunka
Experts
EA Gann Angles Gold AI – A New Era in Trading! EA Gann Angles Gold AI   is a revolutionary trading advisor that combines   angle-based price analysis   with   machine learning   to identify and exploit patterns in financial markets. The advisor utilizes   over 100 predictive features   trained on historical data to forecast price movements with   unprecedented accuracy . ️ Core Components 1. Angle Analysis Engine (Angle Extraction Engine) Converts historical price data into   geometric angles  
StrategB
Pawel Pel
Experts
Introducing MT5 EA: This program is based on a strategy based on open price behavior and set up pending orders .  If you want: you can open positions with stop loss or not (of course it's dangerous and needs long-term optimization, but it's possible), you can close position with take profit or not, open positions with automated trailing stop loss. Recommended currency pairs:    USDJPY,    CADJPY,    EURJPY. and other :) Recommended optimization: It is recommended to do   balance max   optimi
Radix GBPUSD
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy
Experts
Radix GBPUSD Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them. Any questions, send me a message, please. Key Features Risk Management : The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk
Advanced Stochastic
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Bienvenue dans le robot stochastique avancé MT 5 Réglez simplement le filtre stochastique 2 comme vous le souhaitez et le robot fait le travail pour vous. Fonctionnalités: - Nombre magique - Filtre à tartiner - Prendre des bénéfices - Stop Loss - Décalage de la barre - Sortir à l’opposé signal - Filtre (réglable) - Suivi - Martingale et bien d’autres. N’hésitez pas à le télécharger et à l’échanger 24h / 24 et 7h / 7.
Doushoku samourai
Tony Andre Gilbekt Arnoult
Experts
Description des paramètres : Doushoku samourai est un robot trading adapté pour du trading semi-automatisé. Il utilise une moyenne mobile pour déterminer les ordres qu'il doit passer. Si le prix actuel est au-dessus de la moyenne mobile, il achète. Si le prix actuel est en-dessous de la moyenne mobile, il vend. Le calcul du take-profit (ou target) est déterminée en points (0.1 PIP). Il est le résultat de la différence entre un prix choisi nb bougies dans le passé et le prix de la dernière boug
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
Bienvenue dans le robot ADX avancé MT 5 Réglez simplement le filtre indicateur ADX comme vous le souhaitez et le robot fait le travail pour vous. Fonctionnalités: - Nombre magique - Filtre à tartiner - Prendre des bénéfices - Stop Loss - Décalage de la barre - Sortir à l’opposé signal - Filtre (réglable) - Trailing (réglable) - Martingale (réglable) et bien d’autres. N’hésitez pas à le télécharger et à l’échanger 24h / 24 et 7j / 7. Si vous avez besoin d’aide pour le configurer, n’
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
Gold High
Barat Ali Rezai
4.56 (9)
Experts
***  64% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $250, ONLY 3 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE  ***  Gold High is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.  All trades are protected by stop loss. Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management. Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates If needed. Why this EA : T he EA has successfully passed live testing for over 116 weeks Smart entries calculated b
