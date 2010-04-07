CandleTimer Countdown MT5

⏱️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer

Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart.

🎯 Key Features:

Real-Time Candle Countdown

Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes.

Minimalist Display

The timer is placed neatly on the chart, using customizable font, color, and position.

Fully Customizable: Font Type (e.g., Arial) Font Size Font Color X and Y Offset (to adjust screen position)

Clean Integration

The indicator runs smoothly with no interference to other tools or EAs.

Simple Inputs for Easy Setup: Parameter Description Text Color Choose your preferred timer color Font Name Set the font type (e.g., Arial) Font Size Adjust text size X Offset Horizontal position adjustment Y Offset Vertical position adjustment

🎯 Use Case Scenarios:

Scalpers: Enter/exit precisely at candle close to avoid slippage.

Price Action Traders: Wait for candle confirmations before executing trades.

News Traders: Track the candle timing during high-volatility events.

Swing Traders: Stay aware of closing prices on higher time frames without missing a beat.

💼 Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4 Version is Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149327

📩 Support or questions? Reach us via Telegram: @tradinglabsid

🔔 Simple. Precise. Essential.



