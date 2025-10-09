Spot light

This EA specializes in the USDJPY symbol.
It aims to achieve stable trading results over the long term.

[Input Parameter]
EA name :: No editing required
Magic number :: No editing required
Lots :: Basic trading lot
BUY TP value :: TP setting point
SELL TP value :: SL setting point
Time_frame :: Time frame
Candle differential level 1 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry
Candle differential level 1 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry
Candle differential level 2 buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry
Candle differential level 2 sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry
Clear SELL when BUY :: Closes SELL position when BUY entry
Clear BUY when SELL :: Closes BUY position when SELL entry
Trailing stop :: SL tracking in the profit direction
Multiple orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle
Max multiple orders :: Maximum number of positions
Support / Resistance Line depth :: Sets whether to prohibit orders from N% from the most recent high or low.
Support / Resistance Line Distance:: The range that determines the above closest range.
Auto Lot:: Lot accumulation according to equity for USD/JPY/EUR.
Risk Level of Auto Lot:: Larger value = larger lot.
Buy Order Wait for X% of Bar to Elapse:: Waits for a BUY entry decision until N% progress on the time frame.
Sell Order Wait for X% of Bar to Elapse:: Waits for a SELL entry decision until N% progress on the time frame.
Shutdown Target Profit:: Closes and suspends the position when equity reaches N times the initial balance.
Loss of Shutdown Target:: Closes and suspends the position when the unrealized loss as a percentage of the balance reaches N%.

Disclaimer:
By purchasing or renting EA, you agree that the creator is not responsible for any damages incurred by the use of this program.

Risk warning:
This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.
Please be aware that there is a risk of losing funds.

Created by KOKONOE - 2025
