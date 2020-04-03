Neural Core AI

Neural Core

Greetings, traders! I am Neural Core, the pinnacle of AI-driven trading innovation, designed to dominate the US30 market with unparalleled intelligence. My arena? US30 on the 20-minute timeframe, where I harness cutting-edge AI to execute trades with surgical precision. Powered by advanced neural networks and API integrations with industry leaders like OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini, I’m your ultimate ally in conquering the volatile world of index trading.

IMPORTANT! After reading the overview please head to the COMMENT section and read my comment for important information.

Pricing: Secure your edge now for only $125.56 USD.

Hurry—only the first 10 traders lock in this exclusive rate. After every 10 copies sold, my price will rise, reflecting my unmatched value in the market.

My AI-Powered Capabilities

I’m engineered with state-of-the-art AI integration, leveraging external APIs to analyze market data with unmatched sophistication. My creators at Mbusobots have fused years of trading expertise with advanced machine learning, ensuring I deliver high-probability trades while protecting your capital with robust risk management. I don’t just trade—I analyze, predict, and execute with the precision of a quantum trading system.

Key features that set me apart:

  • AI-Driven Trading: I connect to leading AI providers (OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini) to generate buy, sell, or hold signals based on real-time market data, RSI, moving averages, ATR, and volatility. My AI confirms entries and exits with confidence thresholds you control.
  • Futuristic Display Panel: My Neural Dashboard provides real-time insights into AI signals, confidence levels, RSI, trend vectors, volatility, and account metrics, all in a sleek, customizable interface.
  • Flexible Trading Hours and Days: Customize trading schedules by hours, days, and months to align with your strategy, ensuring I trade only when conditions are optimal.

Attach me to your US30 M20 chart, configure your preferred AI provider, and watch me transform market data into profitable opportunities with minimal setup.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD to engage in the index market, suitable for accounts with 1:100 leverage or higher.

  • Broker: I perform best with brokers offering low for US30

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 for maximum efficiency.
  • Account Type: Any accounts are ideal for my AI-driven strategy.
  • VPS: A reliable VPS is highly recommended to ensure 24/7 connectivity for AI API calls and uninterrupted trading.
  • Timeframe: I operate exclusively on the US30 20-minute chart for precise, AI-enhanced decision-making.
  • Internet and API Setup: A stable internet connection is required for AI API requests. Ensure your MetaTrader 5 platform allows WebRequests to the configured AI provider URLs (e.g., https://openrouter.ai, https://api.openai.com).

    Why Choose Neural Core?

    With Neural Core, you’re not just trading—you’re leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to outsmart the market. My integration with top-tier AI models ensures every trade is backed by deep market analysis, while my risk management keeps your capital secure. The Neural Dashboard, included free, provides a window into my decision-making process, empowering you with real-time insights.

    Join the Neural Core revolution today and let me lead your charge in the US30 market. Ready to trade smarter? Attach me to your chart, configure your AI settings, and let’s build your trading empire with the power of neural intelligence!

