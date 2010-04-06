Daily loss protector
- Utilità
- Stephen Barasa
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 9 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading.
Protect your capital with precision.
DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control. This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached, helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns.
🧠 Key Features
- 💰 Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes all open positions if your total floating loss exceeds a user-defined USD value
- 🔄 Self-Resetting Logic: Loss tracking resets each trading day for hands-free operation
- 🎯 Symbol- and MagicNumber-specific targeting: Choose whether to manage manual trades or specific EAs
- 💡 Minimal Footprint: Lightweight code optimized for speed and stability across any broker or time frame
⚙️ Settings
- DailyLossLimit : Set your maximum allowable floating loss in USD (e.g., 20.00)
- Slippage : Control execution tolerance in points
- MagicNumber : Set to 0 for manual trades, or match your EA’s magic number for targeted control
📌 Use Case
Perfect for:
- Manual traders seeking a simple daily stop-loss safety net
- EA developers looking to bolt on loss control to their portfolio
- Prop traders needing strict drawdown rules for funded account consistency
⚠️ Important Notes
- The EA uses Global Variables to track day changes — no need for external files
- It operates on the current chart symbol and matches the provided MagicNumber
- Ensure your broker allows trade management via EAs and offers real-time equity updates
✨ Peace of Mind, One Tick at a Time
DailyLossProtector doesn’t try to predict markets — it enforces your discipline. Let it work quietly in the background while you focus on strategy, knowing your risk is always under control.