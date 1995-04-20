Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4
- Indicateurs
- Vener Garayev
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Average Sentiment Indicator for MT4 is a composite oscillator that combines the insights of five conventional technical indicators — Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic (STO), Money Flow Index (MFI), DeMarker (DeM), and William's %R (WPR) — into a single line ranging from 0 to 100. It is the arithmetic average of the five indicators after normalization.
This tool is ideal for traders who want a noise-reduced perspective of overbought and oversold zones, potential reversals, and trend exhaustion points—without switching between multiple charts or indicators for a single decision. This indicator is especially helpful when used in combination with other conventional indicators like MACD, CCI, Bollinger Bands, and/or RVI.
Note: All of the five utilized indicators are bounded indicators. However, since DeMarker ranges between 0 and 1, and WPR ranges between 0 and -100, both were normalized to 0-100 range in order to have same range with RSI, STO, and MFI.
🔧 Key Features
-
📊 Composite Oscillator (0–100) built from 5 normalized indicators
-
⚙️ Individual period control for RSI, Stochastic, MFI, DeMarker, and Williams %R
-
🌈 Visual clarity in a separate indicator window
-
🧠 Combines momentum, volume, and volatility into a single reading
-
🪄 Lightweight and efficient — no freezing, fast calculations
📌 Input Parameters
-
Period_RSI – Period for RSI (default: 14)
-
Period_Sto – Period for Stochastic K (default: 14)
-
Period_MFI – Period for Money Flow Index (default: 14)
-
Period_DeM – Period for DeMarker (default: 14)
-
Period_WPR – Period for Williams %R (default: 14)
📘 How to Use
-
🔵 Overbought zone: Oscillator above 80 (up to trader which threshold they deem important)
-
🔴 Oversold zone: Oscillator below 20 (up to trader which threshold they deem important)
-
📉 Use in conjunction with price action or support/resistance zones for entry timing
-
🧪 Adjust each indicator's period to fine-tune for specific symbols or timeframes
Recommended For
-
Forex traders looking for confluence signals
-
Strategy developers who want a single normalized signal
-
Those who prefer customizable multi-indicator systems
-
Anyone seeking overbought/oversold analysis