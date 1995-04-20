Moving Charts

The Symbol Changer Indicator for MT4 is an amazing tool to switch and display any desired currency pair chart and any time frame. Forex traders can display the desired charts with the click of a mouse directly from any open chart. The symbol changer indicator for Metatrader is an essential tool for trend traders working with a top-down approach.



The symbol changer indicator shows all the available trading instruments in the market watch window. It also displays all the currency pairs as buttons in the chart. The chart also displays a button for all chart time frames available in Metatrader.





