Live Signal GBPCHF:

Live Signal EURGBP:

Live Signal EURCHF:

Live Signal GBPCAD:

Live Signal USDCHF:

Live Signal GBPUSD:

ZombieAI channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0339a5dd41e0db01

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURCHF, EURGBP, USDCHF, GBPCHF, GBPCAD
  • Strategy: Scalping
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads

ZombieAI Parameter Descriptions

Parameter Description
TradeLotSize Lot size per trade (e.g., 0.1 = 0.10 lots)
Take Profit Target profit per trade (in points)
Stop Loss Stop loss per trade (in points)
Volatility Threshold Maximum acceptable market volatility (e.g., 70)
Max Spread Maximum allowed spread (in points) to open trades
Enable Compounding Enable compounding system (true = yes, false = no)
Risk Percentage Risk percentage per trade for dynamic lot sizing
Magic Number Mode Magic number mode: MODE_MagicAuto = Auto, MODE_MagicManual = Manual
CustomMagicNumber Custom magic number if manual mode is selected
Comment Name Trade comment for easy identification
Show Menu Show/hide EA control menu on chart
Show Profit Candles Show profit/loss per candle on chart
Show Swings Display high/low swing points on chart
Show Lines Show support/resistance or analysis lines on chart
Candle Countdown Display countdown timer for candle closing
Show Trade History Display trade history on the chart

Details

This signal is designed for traders seeking high-frequency opportunities with ultra-low spreads. The scalping strategy focuses on quick entries and exits within the M1 timeframe. Recommended pairs are selected based on historical volatility, spread stability, and liquidity.

Ensure your broker supports raw spreads or ECN environments to reduce slippage and maximize profitability.

Proper risk management is crucial. We recommend allocating capital wisely. This signal is best suited for traders who can monitor trades during high activity periods such as the London/New York overlap.

Benefits

  • High-frequency trading with fast execution
  • Supports multiple currency pairs for diversification
  • Compatible with major brokers offering ECN or Raw Spread accounts
  • Low minimum deposit — accessible to most traders
  • Low latency connectivity reduces slippage
  • Live monitoring and transparency via MQL5 signal platform

Considerations

  • Scalping strategies may be sensitive to spread widening during news events
  • Requires stable internet connection or VPS
  • Frequent monitoring is advised for optimal results
  • Broker selection is crucial — ensure a true ECN account
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Always apply proper risk management techniques

Disclaimer

Forex trading involves high risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange or any other financial instrument, consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You may lose some or all of your initial investment and should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Seek advice from an independent financial advisor if needed.


