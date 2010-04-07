Ten Lives Trader

Introducing a Whole New Approach to Money Management

Most traders believe that risking 2% per trade is the golden rule, but few realize how this traditional approach can slowly drain an account — making it harder and harder to recover losses.

This EA challenges that outdated model by introducing a “10 Lives” system: a unique way of managing your risk so that every trade risks the same fixed amount, regardless of whether you’re on your first trade or your tenth.

For example, if you’re risking £100 on your first life, you’ll still be risking £100 on your tenth — no compounding, no confusion. This ensures a true 2:1 risk/reward scenario, where even a 50% win rate can steadily grow your account.

Once your account grows beyond your starting balance, the EA offers you a “Payrise”: your new balance resets to 10 lives, but with each life now worth more. This turns trading into a clear, structured progression — like leveling up in a game — while protecting your capital and reducing the fear and stress of money management.

The result? A smarter, simpler approach to compounding that removes emotional pitfalls and puts you in control.