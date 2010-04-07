Ten Lives Trader

Introducing a Whole New Approach to Money Management

Most traders believe that risking 2% per trade is the golden rule, but few realize how this traditional approach can slowly drain an account — making it harder and harder to recover losses.

This EA challenges that outdated model by introducing a “10 Lives” system: a unique way of managing your risk so that every trade risks the same fixed amount, regardless of whether you’re on your first trade or your tenth.

For example, if you’re risking £100 on your first life, you’ll still be risking £100 on your tenth — no compounding, no confusion. This ensures a true 2:1 risk/reward scenario, where even a 50% win rate can steadily grow your account.

Once your account grows beyond your starting balance, the EA offers you a “Payrise”: your new balance resets to 10 lives, but with each life now worth more. This turns trading into a clear, structured progression — like leveling up in a game — while protecting your capital and reducing the fear and stress of money management.

The result? A smarter, simpler approach to compounding that removes emotional pitfalls and puts you in control.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TOP 10 Pattern Hunter
Joe Treacher
Göstergeler
Unlock Instant Pattern Recognition with Our Advanced Trading Indicator Are you looking to instantly spot key candlestick patterns like Engulfing, Doji, Marubozu, Harami, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Evening Star, Hikkake, Dark Cloud Cover, or Black Crow as they form? With this powerful indicator, you can monitor all 28 currency pairs in real time and get instant alerts whenever one of these crucial patterns is detected. Key Features: Real-Time Alerts: Instantly know when any of the key candlestic
FREE
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Yardımcı programlar
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
