FTMO Protector 7
- Vyacheslav Izvarin
- Sürüm: 7.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way
Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge
MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown!
FTMO Protector is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings.
Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will:
1. Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balance and real daily Profit/Loss
2. Once getting your Target Profit or Loss will close ALL EAs
3. Will close all open deals
4. Will close all open orders
Simple Input parameters:
- Max daily loss: 3,000
- Minimum Equity: 91,500
- Equity target: 100,050
- Time to close and Open
Why FTMO Challenge?
You can define 2 time frames, for example 08:00-14:00 ; 16:30-21:00 (MT5 time)
Protector will turn on AUTO trading button at 08:00, at 14:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically
Then turn on AUTO trading button again at 16:30, and at 21:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically
*** If change Account number need to clean the memory:
1. Close the Protector
2. Tools --> Global Variables --> delete "equtprotect lines"
