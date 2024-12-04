ECHOTRADE PRO: THE ULTIMATE MT4/MT5 TRADE COPIER
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ECHOTRADE PRO: THE ULTIMATE MT4/MT5 TRADE COPIER

4 December 2024, 13:10
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
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349
EchoTrade Pro: The Ultimate MT4/MT5 Trade Copier

Maximize your trading efficiency with precision, control, and unparalleled customization.

Detailed Explanations of Input Settings

  • Daily Loss Control: Define rules to manage daily trading risks.
    • Set a cap on trades copied daily: Limit the number of trades copied per day to avoid overtrading.
    • Limit daily losses: Stop trading after exceeding a predefined loss limit for the day.
    • Choose loss-checking mode: Use percentage-based or fixed currency thresholds.
    • Reset daily limits: Configure the time when limits reset (based on server time).
  • Primary Settings: Configure the copier's core operation.
    • Choose copier mode: Set the EA as Master or Receiver.
    • Assign master accounts: Specify the accounts to monitor for trades.
  • Notifications: Stay informed with trade activity alerts.
    • Log expert activities: Enable detailed logging for all trade actions.
    • Receive push notifications: Get updates on your mobile device.
  • Trade Copy Settings: Control the type of trades and modifications to copy.
    • Trade types: Copy buy, sell, or pending orders as needed.
    • Mirror manual closures: Close trades on Receiver if closed manually on Master.
    • Copy modifications: Replicate changes to Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
    • Reverse trades: Enable inverse trades for specific strategies.
  • Risk and Stops: Manage risk effectively for each trade.
    • Set fixed or dynamic lot sizes: Use fixed sizes or scale them with a multiplier.
    • Define maximum lot size: Avoid high-risk trades with a set limit.
    • Use trailing stops: Protect profits with trailing stop parameters.
  • Symbol Settings: Fine-tune the symbols you want to trade.
    • Exclude unwanted symbols: Skip specific pairs from copying.
    • Map custom symbols: Match master symbols to Receiver symbols (e.g., `GOLD > XAUUSD`).
  • Time Filters: Control trading activity based on time.
    • Enable time restrictions: Define trading hours to align with your strategy.
  • Trade Verifications: Prevent duplicate or invalid trades.
    • Avoid duplicates: Check for already opened trades.
    • Force market execution: Ensure trades execute immediately, with pip tolerances if necessary.
    • Expire pending orders: Set a lifespan for pending trades.

Installation Steps

  1. Download EchoTrade Pro: Purchase or download from the MQL5 Market and install it in your MetaTrader terminal.
  2. Attach to a Chart: Drag and drop the EA onto a chart in your MetaTrader platform.
  3. Configure Inputs: Adjust settings via the Inputs tab to suit your trading needs.
  4. Enable AutoTrading: Ensure the AutoTrading button is activated and permitted by your broker.
  5. Monitor and Optimize: Track performance via the Experts and Journal tabs and make adjustments as necessary.

Purchase Links

Buy EchoTrade Pro for MT4

Buy EchoTrade Pro for MT5

Files:
EchoTrade_Pro_Demo.zip  780 kb