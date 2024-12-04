EchoTrade Pro: The Ultimate MT4/MT5 Trade Copier

Maximize your trading efficiency with precision, control, and unparalleled customization.

Detailed Explanations of Input Settings

Daily Loss Control: Define rules to manage daily trading risks. Set a cap on trades copied daily: Limit the number of trades copied per day to avoid overtrading. Limit daily losses: Stop trading after exceeding a predefined loss limit for the day. Choose loss-checking mode: Use percentage-based or fixed currency thresholds. Reset daily limits: Configure the time when limits reset (based on server time).

Define rules to manage daily trading risks. Primary Settings: Configure the copier's core operation. Choose copier mode: Set the EA as Master or Receiver. Assign master accounts: Specify the accounts to monitor for trades.

Configure the copier's core operation. Notifications: Stay informed with trade activity alerts. Log expert activities: Enable detailed logging for all trade actions. Receive push notifications: Get updates on your mobile device.

Stay informed with trade activity alerts. Trade Copy Settings: Control the type of trades and modifications to copy. Trade types: Copy buy, sell, or pending orders as needed. Mirror manual closures: Close trades on Receiver if closed manually on Master. Copy modifications: Replicate changes to Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Reverse trades: Enable inverse trades for specific strategies.

Control the type of trades and modifications to copy. Risk and Stops: Manage risk effectively for each trade. Set fixed or dynamic lot sizes: Use fixed sizes or scale them with a multiplier. Define maximum lot size: Avoid high-risk trades with a set limit. Use trailing stops: Protect profits with trailing stop parameters.

Manage risk effectively for each trade. Symbol Settings: Fine-tune the symbols you want to trade. Exclude unwanted symbols: Skip specific pairs from copying. Map custom symbols: Match master symbols to Receiver symbols (e.g., `GOLD > XAUUSD`).

Fine-tune the symbols you want to trade. Time Filters: Control trading activity based on time. Enable time restrictions: Define trading hours to align with your strategy.

Control trading activity based on time. Trade Verifications: Prevent duplicate or invalid trades. Avoid duplicates: Check for already opened trades. Force market execution: Ensure trades execute immediately, with pip tolerances if necessary. Expire pending orders: Set a lifespan for pending trades.

Prevent duplicate or invalid trades.

Installation Steps

Download EchoTrade Pro: Purchase or download from the MQL5 Market and install it in your MetaTrader terminal. Attach to a Chart: Drag and drop the EA onto a chart in your MetaTrader platform. Configure Inputs: Adjust settings via the Inputs tab to suit your trading needs. Enable AutoTrading: Ensure the AutoTrading button is activated and permitted by your broker. Monitor and Optimize: Track performance via the Experts and Journal tabs and make adjustments as necessary.

Purchase Links

Buy EchoTrade Pro for MT4

Buy EchoTrade Pro for MT5