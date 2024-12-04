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EchoTrade Pro: The Ultimate MT4/MT5 Trade Copier
Maximize your trading efficiency with precision, control, and unparalleled customization.
Detailed Explanations of Input Settings
- Daily Loss Control: Define rules to manage daily trading risks.
- Set a cap on trades copied daily: Limit the number of trades copied per day to avoid overtrading.
- Limit daily losses: Stop trading after exceeding a predefined loss limit for the day.
- Choose loss-checking mode: Use percentage-based or fixed currency thresholds.
- Reset daily limits: Configure the time when limits reset (based on server time).
- Primary Settings: Configure the copier's core operation.
- Choose copier mode: Set the EA as Master or Receiver.
- Assign master accounts: Specify the accounts to monitor for trades.
- Notifications: Stay informed with trade activity alerts.
- Log expert activities: Enable detailed logging for all trade actions.
- Receive push notifications: Get updates on your mobile device.
- Trade Copy Settings: Control the type of trades and modifications to copy.
- Trade types: Copy buy, sell, or pending orders as needed.
- Mirror manual closures: Close trades on Receiver if closed manually on Master.
- Copy modifications: Replicate changes to Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
- Reverse trades: Enable inverse trades for specific strategies.
- Risk and Stops: Manage risk effectively for each trade.
- Set fixed or dynamic lot sizes: Use fixed sizes or scale them with a multiplier.
- Define maximum lot size: Avoid high-risk trades with a set limit.
- Use trailing stops: Protect profits with trailing stop parameters.
- Symbol Settings: Fine-tune the symbols you want to trade.
- Exclude unwanted symbols: Skip specific pairs from copying.
- Map custom symbols: Match master symbols to Receiver symbols (e.g., `GOLD > XAUUSD`).
- Time Filters: Control trading activity based on time.
- Enable time restrictions: Define trading hours to align with your strategy.
- Trade Verifications: Prevent duplicate or invalid trades.
- Avoid duplicates: Check for already opened trades.
- Force market execution: Ensure trades execute immediately, with pip tolerances if necessary.
- Expire pending orders: Set a lifespan for pending trades.
Installation Steps
- Download EchoTrade Pro: Purchase or download from the MQL5 Market and install it in your MetaTrader terminal.
- Attach to a Chart: Drag and drop the EA onto a chart in your MetaTrader platform.
- Configure Inputs: Adjust settings via the Inputs tab to suit your trading needs.
- Enable AutoTrading: Ensure the AutoTrading button is activated and permitted by your broker.
- Monitor and Optimize: Track performance via the Experts and Journal tabs and make adjustments as necessary.
Purchase Links
Files:
EchoTrade_Pro_Demo.zip 780 kb