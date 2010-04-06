EchoTrade Local Trade Copier
- Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EchoTrade Local Trade Copier – Fast, Reliable, and Built for Seamless Account Management
Download free demo here to test with EURUSD trades on demo accounts
Read installation guide here
Copy Trades Like a Pro — Instantly, Accurately, and Safely
Tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader accounts manually or missing trades between platforms? EchoTrade Local Trade Copier solves that — giving you a seamless, ultra-fast, and customizable trade replication system between MT4 and MT5 terminals on the same computer or VPS.
Whether you're a signal provider, account manager, or a trader managing multiple strategies, EchoTrade delivers the speed, flexibility, and precision you need to scale your trading — without the stress.
Key Features That Put You in Control
Daily Risk Limits & Smart Protection
Avoid overtrading and protect your capital with built-in daily loss/profit caps. Automatically pause copying when thresholds are hit to keep your account safe.
Full Trade Mirroring
EchoTrade copies everything: market orders, pending orders, SL/TP changes, modifications, and closures. Use Reverse Mode to flip trade directions, or apply custom lot multipliers and size caps for fine-tuned control.
Advanced Risk Management
Copy trades using fixed lots, percentage of balance, or capital-based formulas. Automatically reject trades that come without Stop Loss or Take Profit — because safety matters.
Custom Trade Timing
Choose when copying is active. Set specific trading hours or let EchoTrade run 24/7 — ideal for adapting to your trading style and market sessions.
Symbol Mapping Engine
Different broker names? No problem. Map symbols easily (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD , NAS100 → USTEC ) and ensure every trade is copied without errors — even across brokers.
Real-Time Alerts & Logs
Monitor everything with detailed logs and optional push notifications. Stay informed on every copied trade, modification, or error in real time.
Flexible Execution Filters
Set pip-based tolerances, slippage settings, execution delays, and price-check filters. You define how trades are executed — with precision.
Why EchoTrade Local Trade Copier?
-
Works seamlessly across MT4 & MT5
-
Perfect for personal trading, signal copying, or client account management
-
Prevents costly mistakes with built-in safeguards
-
Supports all trading styles: scalping, day trading, swing trading
-
Easy to install, easy to use — no coding or complex setup required
Note: This version is for MetaTrader 4, and can copy between MT4 accounts. You can purchase EchoTrade Local Trade Copier for MT5 as well to support full two-way trade copying between MT4 and MT5 terminals.
Whether you're copying trades between live accounts, demo environments, or signal services — EchoTrade Local Trade Copier delivers the confidence, control, and consistency you need to trade smarter.