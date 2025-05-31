M5GoldenX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
- Sürüm: 3.1
- Güncellendi: 31 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
M5GoldenX
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
Best Performance: XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe
✅ Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities – Captures short-term gold movements.
✅ Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses.
Key Features:
🔥 FuRisk Management – Smart stop-loss and trailing features.
Ideal For:
✔ Gold Traders – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.
✔ 5-Min Scalpers & Day Traders – Takes advantage of intraday gold moves.
lly Automated – No manual intervention needed.
⚡ Fast Execution – Optimized for quick trade entries/exits.
📉 Works Best in Trending & Choppy Gold Markets – Adapts to XAUUSD’s unique behavior.
🔒 Built-in
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<