TrendGuard Pro

Key Features

  • Dual Indicator Strategy:
    • RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions.
    • Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends.
  • Risk Control:
    • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels.
  • Trade Validation:
    • Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements.
    • Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh.
  • Efficient Execution:
    • Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals.
    • Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.




