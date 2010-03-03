TrendGuard Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
- Sürüm: 1.17
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Key Features
- Dual Indicator Strategy:
- RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions.
- Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends.
- Risk Control:
- Configurable stop loss and take profit levels.
- Trade Validation:
- Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements.
- Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh.
- Efficient Execution:
- Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals.
- Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.