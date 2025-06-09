Treasure Box 

GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable