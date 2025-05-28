HotkeyTrader

5

🔥 HotkeyTrader V5 – Your Ultimate Fast Trading Ally!

➡️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with one key!


Ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keyboard shortcut or Stream Deck button?

With HotkeyTrader V5, it's reality. No clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed.


🧠 Description

HotkeyTrader V5 is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in a structured way.


This utility doesn't make autonomous decisions but acts under user control, allowing the orderly and rapid execution of complex strategies such as:


- Staggered entry on multiple levels (SCALE_IN)

- Staggered exit on multiple take profits (SCALE_OUT)

- Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even management

- Smart Auto Break Even

- Advanced Trailing Stop with configurable margin

- Modern interface with customizable themes


🧩 Main Features

✅ Manual scalar execution on long or short orders

✅ Supports both SCALE IN and SCALE OUT in a fully assisted way

✅ All values expressed in PIPS (automatic conversion for every symbol)

✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for each scale level

✅ Break Even function with configurable offset

✅ Auto Break Even: automatically moves SL when you reach a certain profit

✅ Advanced Trailing Stop: protects profits by following price

✅ Supports hedging or netting environments

✅ Magic Number for isolated and precise order management

✅ Compatible with keyboard, mouse, or external command input

✅ 5 graphic themes: Dark, Light, Blue, Green, High Contrast


🔄 Operating Modes

SCALE_OUT: enters the full position and closes it at multiple profit levels, automating partial exits.


SCALE_IN: allows building the position on multiple entry levels, with simultaneous closing.


Perfect for:

- Manual scalping

- Multi-level discretionary trading

- Emotional management support (preset decisions)

- Combination with indicators/alert systems


⌨️ Available Hotkeys:

- Ctrl + 1 → Instant BUY

- Ctrl + 2 → Instant SELL

- Ctrl + 3 → Automatic BreakEven with configurable offset

- Ctrl + 4 → Close all positions instantly

- Ctrl + 5 → Increase lot (+0.01)

- Ctrl + 6 → Decrease lot (-0.01)

- Ctrl + 7 → Enable/Disable Scaling

- Ctrl + 8 → Scale IN/OUT

- Ctrl + 9 → Enable/Disable Dashboard

- Ctrl + 0 → Enable/Disable Auto BE

- Ctrl + , → Enable/Disable Trailing Stop


📊 Modern Dashboard Integrated on Chart:

- Collapsible sections (Account, Orders, Risk, Trading)

- Open positions and total lots

- Real-time profit (green/red color)

- Equity, Balance, Margin, Drawdown

- Current spread

- Countdown to next candle

- Draggable to any position

- Complete settings panel with scrollbar

- Hover effects on buttons

- 5 selectable themes with one click


🎨 Available Themes:

- Dark – Modern dark theme (default)

- Light – Light background, classic style

- Blue – Deep blue tones, professional trading style

- Green – Dark green theme, matrix/terminal style

- High Contrast – Pure black with vivid colors for maximum visibility


🎮 Universal Compatibility with External Devices:

✔️ Standard keyboard (with or without numpad)

✔️ Elgato Stream Deck (Mini, MK.2, XL, Neo…)

✔️ Macro keyboards and gaming mice

✔️ AutoHotKey, Loupedeck, macro software, OBS plugins, etc.


⚙️ Configurable Parameters:

- Initial lot and custom lots for each scale

- SL and TP in PIPS (automatic conversion)

- BreakEven offset

- Auto BE: configurable trigger and offset

- Trailing Stop: activation, distance, and step

- Custom TP for each scale level

- Slippage

- Magic Number

- Dashboard position


🆕 What's New in V5:

- Completely redesigned dashboard with modern look

- Integrated settings panel with scrollbar

- 5 selectable graphic themes

- Hover effects on all buttons

- Collapsible sections to save space

- Smart Auto Break Even

- Advanced Trailing Stop with professional logic

- Values in PIPS instead of points (more intuitive)

- 3D buttons with stylized borders

- Integrated candle countdown

- Real-time Drawdown calculation


🧪 Usage Tips

- Connect it to hotkeys or programmable keyboard

- Use it with external indicators for manual entry

- Set parameters in PIPS before the trading session

- Great tool for psychological management and avoiding overtrading

- Use High Contrast theme for night sessions


🚀 Advantages:

- No indicators, just immediate reactivity

- Designed for scalping and manual trading

- Clean and modern interface, zero distractions

- Ideal for professional or semi-automatic traders

- Complete customization with themes and settings


📦 Included in Package:

- Compiled EA .ex5

- PDF instruction manual

- Custom icons for Stream Deck (upon request)


📘 User Manual Included

For a detailed guide on using HotkeyTrader V5, check the complete User Manual available in the Comments section.

You'll find clear explanations on:

- How to configure the panel

- Using hotkeys

- Customizing the dashboard and themes

- Compatibility with Stream Deck and macro keyboards

- Configuring Auto BE and Trailing Stop


💡 The manual is regularly updated to reflect every new version.


🎯 Don't waste time in menus. Trade with precision, speed, and total control.


💡 "Who masters speed, masters the market." – HotkeyTrader V5


⚠️ Note: the demo version can only be tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and does not respond to real keyboard inputs (like Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2). To test the complete experience, you need to purchase or rent the product.


⚠️ This EA is a trading support tool. The author is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use. It is recommended to thoroughly test the product and use it with appropriate risk management.

レビュー 1
371918
519
371918 2025.09.22 12:24 
 

So far, after using it, trading has been smooth and hassle-free. I would greatly appreciate it if the input language could be changed to English.

レビューに返信