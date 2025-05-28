HotkeyTrader

🔥 HotkeyTrader Scaling – Your Ally for Ultra-Fast Trading!

➡️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with a single keystroke!

Have you ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keystroke or Stream Deck button?
With HotkeyTrader Scaling, that dream becomes reality. No more clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed.

🧠 Description

HotkeyTrader Scaling is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in an organized manner.

This tool does not make autonomous decisions – it works entirely under the user’s control, enabling fast and orderly execution of advanced strategies such as:

  • Scaled entries at multiple levels (SCALE_IN)

  • Partial exits at predefined take profit levels (SCALE_OUT)

  • Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even management

  • Lightweight interface designed for live trading and programmable keyboards

🧩 Key Features

✅ Manual scaling execution for long or short orders
✅ Full support for SCALE IN and SCALE OUT with assisted execution
✅ All values are expressed in points, with auto-adjustment for symbol precision
✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for each scale
✅ Break Even function with configurable offset
✅ Supports both hedging and netting accounts
✅ Uses Magic Number for precise trade management
✅ Fully compatible with keyboard input, mouse, or external command triggers

🔄 Operating Modes

SCALE_OUT: Enter the full position at once, exit with partial take profits on multiple levels – automated partial closures.
SCALE_IN: Build a position in multiple stages, exit the full size at once.

Perfect for:

  • Manual scalping

  • Discretionary multi-level trading

  • Emotion-proof execution with pre-set logic

  • Integration with external indicators or alert systems

🎛️ Hotkey Commands

Shortcut Action
Ctrl + 1 Instant BUY
Ctrl + 2 Instant SELL
Ctrl + 3 Break Even with configurable offset
Ctrl + 4 Close all trades immediately
Ctrl + 5 Increase lot size (+0.01)
Ctrl + 6 Decrease lot size (-0.01)
Ctrl + 7 Toggle Scaling Mode on/off
Ctrl + 8 Execute SCALE IN / SCALE OUT
Ctrl + 9 Toggle Dashboard visibility
Ctrl + 0 Toggle Auto Break Even on/off

📊 Integrated On-Chart Dashboard

  • Open positions

  • Total lots

  • Real-time profit (green/red color coding)

  • Equity, balance, current lot size

  • Always visible, with customizable font and position

🎮 Universal Compatibility with External Devices

✔️ Standard keyboard (with or without numpad)
✔️ Elgato Stream Deck (Mini, MK.2, XL, Neo...)
✔️ Macro keyboards and gaming mice
✔️ AutoHotKey, Loupedeck, OBS plugins, and more

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

  • Initial lot size

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

  • Break Even offset

  • Slippage

  • Magic Number

  • Dashboard style and position

🧪 Usage Tips

  • Bind hotkeys to your keyboard or macro device

  • Use with external indicators to assist manual entries

  • Set up your risk parameters before the trading session

  • Excellent for psychological control and avoiding overtrading

🚀 Advantages

  • No indicators, just lightning-fast response

  • Designed for manual scalping and semi-automatic trading

  • Clean interface with zero distractions

  • Ideal for professional and fast-paced traders

📦 Package Includes

  • Compiled .ex5 Expert Advisor

  • User Manual PDF

  • Optional: Custom icons for Stream Deck integration

📘 User Manual Included

For full guidance on using HotkeyTrader Scaling, refer to the included User Manual (PDF) available in the Comments section.
It covers:

  • Setup and configuration

  • Hotkey usage

  • Dashboard customization

  • Compatibility with macro hardware/software

💡 The manual is regularly updated to reflect each new version.

🎯 Stop wasting time in menus. Trade with precision, speed, and full control.

💡 “Who masters speed, masters the market.” – HotkeyTrader Scaling

⚠️ Note:

The demo version can be tested in MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester, but it will not respond to real-time keyboard input (e.g. Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2, etc.).
For full functionality, you must purchase or rent the product.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This EA is a manual trading support tool.
The author is not responsible for any financial loss resulting from its use.
Please test thoroughly and use proper risk management at all times.



Avis 1
371918
459
371918 2025.09.22 12:24 
 

So far, after using it, trading has been smooth and hassle-free. I would greatly appreciate it if the input language could be changed to English.

