HotkeyTrader

5

🔥 HotkeyTrader V5 – Your Ultimate Fast Trading Ally!

➡️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with one key!


Ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keyboard shortcut or Stream Deck button?

With HotkeyTrader V5, it's reality. No clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed.


🧠 Description

HotkeyTrader V5 is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in a structured way.


This utility doesn't make autonomous decisions but acts under user control, allowing the orderly and rapid execution of complex strategies such as:


- Staggered entry on multiple levels (SCALE_IN)

- Staggered exit on multiple take profits (SCALE_OUT)

- Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even management

- Smart Auto Break Even

- Advanced Trailing Stop with configurable margin

- Modern interface with customizable themes


🧩 Main Features

✅ Manual scalar execution on long or short orders

✅ Supports both SCALE IN and SCALE OUT in a fully assisted way

✅ All values expressed in PIPS (automatic conversion for every symbol)

✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for each scale level

✅ Break Even function with configurable offset

✅ Auto Break Even: automatically moves SL when you reach a certain profit

✅ Advanced Trailing Stop: protects profits by following price

✅ Supports hedging or netting environments

✅ Magic Number for isolated and precise order management

✅ Compatible with keyboard, mouse, or external command input

✅ 5 graphic themes: Dark, Light, Blue, Green, High Contrast


🔄 Operating Modes

SCALE_OUT: enters the full position and closes it at multiple profit levels, automating partial exits.


SCALE_IN: allows building the position on multiple entry levels, with simultaneous closing.


Perfect for:

- Manual scalping

- Multi-level discretionary trading

- Emotional management support (preset decisions)

- Combination with indicators/alert systems


⌨️ Available Hotkeys:

- Ctrl + 1 → Instant BUY

- Ctrl + 2 → Instant SELL

- Ctrl + 3 → Automatic BreakEven with configurable offset

- Ctrl + 4 → Close all positions instantly

- Ctrl + 5 → Increase lot (+0.01)

- Ctrl + 6 → Decrease lot (-0.01)

- Ctrl + 7 → Enable/Disable Scaling

- Ctrl + 8 → Scale IN/OUT

- Ctrl + 9 → Enable/Disable Dashboard

- Ctrl + 0 → Enable/Disable Auto BE

- Ctrl + , → Enable/Disable Trailing Stop


📊 Modern Dashboard Integrated on Chart:

- Collapsible sections (Account, Orders, Risk, Trading)

- Open positions and total lots

- Real-time profit (green/red color)

- Equity, Balance, Margin, Drawdown

- Current spread

- Countdown to next candle

- Draggable to any position

- Complete settings panel with scrollbar

- Hover effects on buttons

- 5 selectable themes with one click


🎨 Available Themes:

- Dark – Modern dark theme (default)

- Light – Light background, classic style

- Blue – Deep blue tones, professional trading style

- Green – Dark green theme, matrix/terminal style

- High Contrast – Pure black with vivid colors for maximum visibility


🎮 Universal Compatibility with External Devices:

✔️ Standard keyboard (with or without numpad)

✔️ Elgato Stream Deck (Mini, MK.2, XL, Neo…)

✔️ Macro keyboards and gaming mice

✔️ AutoHotKey, Loupedeck, macro software, OBS plugins, etc.


⚙️ Configurable Parameters:

- Initial lot and custom lots for each scale

- SL and TP in PIPS (automatic conversion)

- BreakEven offset

- Auto BE: configurable trigger and offset

- Trailing Stop: activation, distance, and step

- Custom TP for each scale level

- Slippage

- Magic Number

- Dashboard position


🆕 What's New in V5:

- Completely redesigned dashboard with modern look

- Integrated settings panel with scrollbar

- 5 selectable graphic themes

- Hover effects on all buttons

- Collapsible sections to save space

- Smart Auto Break Even

- Advanced Trailing Stop with professional logic

- Values in PIPS instead of points (more intuitive)

- 3D buttons with stylized borders

- Integrated candle countdown

- Real-time Drawdown calculation


🧪 Usage Tips

- Connect it to hotkeys or programmable keyboard

- Use it with external indicators for manual entry

- Set parameters in PIPS before the trading session

- Great tool for psychological management and avoiding overtrading

- Use High Contrast theme for night sessions


🚀 Advantages:

- No indicators, just immediate reactivity

- Designed for scalping and manual trading

- Clean and modern interface, zero distractions

- Ideal for professional or semi-automatic traders

- Complete customization with themes and settings


📦 Included in Package:

- Compiled EA .ex5

- PDF instruction manual

- Custom icons for Stream Deck (upon request)


📘 User Manual Included

For a detailed guide on using HotkeyTrader V5, check the complete User Manual available in the Comments section.

You'll find clear explanations on:

- How to configure the panel

- Using hotkeys

- Customizing the dashboard and themes

- Compatibility with Stream Deck and macro keyboards

- Configuring Auto BE and Trailing Stop


💡 The manual is regularly updated to reflect every new version.


🎯 Don't waste time in menus. Trade with precision, speed, and total control.


💡 "Who masters speed, masters the market." – HotkeyTrader V5


⚠️ Note: the demo version can only be tested in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and does not respond to real keyboard inputs (like Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2). To test the complete experience, you need to purchase or rent the product.


⚠️ This EA is a trading support tool. The author is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use. It is recommended to thoroughly test the product and use it with appropriate risk management.

리뷰 1
371918
519
371918 2025.09.22 12:24 
 

So far, after using it, trading has been smooth and hassle-free. I would greatly appreciate it if the input language could be changed to English.

추천 제품
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
유틸리티
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
유틸리티
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
유틸리티
Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- API 주소를 도구 > 전문가 어드바이저 에 추가 api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com 단계: 심볼 생성 CreateSymbols = true 설정 MT5 터미널을 다시 시작 ( 매우 중요! ) 마켓 워치에서 심볼 선택 후, 실시간 및 히스토리 데이터 불러오기 모드: LiveUpdate – 차트에 유틸리티 추가 후 실시간 거래 데이터 가져오기 History – 특정 날짜 및 시간까지 히스토리 데이터 채우기 설정: MaxDate – 업데이트할 날짜 선택 ALL – 선택한 날짜부터 히스토리 채우기 AutoUpdate = true – MT5를 다시 시작할 때마다 자동 업데이트 Pionex Live MT5 Data and History -- API 주소를 도구 > 전문가 어드바이저 에 추가 api.pionex.com ws.pionex.com 단계: 심볼 생성 CreateSymbols = true 설정 MT5 터미
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
지표
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Candle Countdown Timer MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
캔들 카운트다운 타이머 – 시장을 한발 앞서가세요 현재 캔들이 닫히기까지 남은 시간이 궁금한 적이 있나요? 트레이딩에서 타이밍은 매우 중요합니다. 캔들 카운트다운 타이머 는 전략을 효과적으로 실행하기 위해 정확한 타이밍이 필요한 트레이더에게 완벽한 솔루션입니다. 스캘퍼, 데이 트레이더 또는 스윙 트레이더에 관계없이 이 도구는 중요한 순간을 놓치지 않도록 도와줍니다. 캔들 카운트다운 타이머란? MT4용 고급이면서 가벼운 도구 로, 현재 캔들이 닫히기까지 남은 시간을 표시하여 트레이더가 정확하게 진입과 퇴장을 계획할 수 있도록 합니다. 실시간으로 자동 업데이트되며 항상 최신 정보를 제공합니다. 어떻게 작동하나요? 실시간 카운트다운 현재 캔들의 시작 시간을 추적하고, 닫히기까지 남은 시간을 초 단위로 계산 새로운 캔들이 형성되면 자동으로 리셋됩니다 긴급성에 따른 색상 알림 캔들이 닫히기 직전에는 알림 색상이 변하여 주의를 끌게 됩니다. 초록색 – 안전한 시간 남음 노란색 – 경고: 캔들이
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
지표
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
지표
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
유틸리티
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
지표
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
지표
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
Delta Volume histogram
Lina Staseliene
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
The " Delta Volume histogram " Expert Advisor plots histograms of "Delta volume", "Real volume", "Buy volume", "Sell volume", "Tick volume". EA version: Has a built-in «Pending orders indicator". The indicator is designed for analysis of pending orders in the market, available in "MarketBook". Displays the Volume profile levels (VAH VAL from 60% to 85%). Built-in side histogram. This is a powerful tool for analyzing trade volumes. The chart is plotted based on tick data. Depending on the broker,
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
유틸리티
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
VConnect Ticks Data Validator
Omphile Vuyo Molahloe
유틸리티
V-Connect Tick Data Validator is a utility for MetaTrader 5. It checks each tick and rejects invalid data. Features - Checks bid and ask prices - Checks spread and time - Uses only MQL5 functions - Logs results in the Experts tab - Real-time filtering: - Negative or zero spreads - Stale timestamps (>60 seconds) - Reversed bid/ask - **<1ms overhead** — runs on low-spec VPS - **Journal audit trail** — "TICK PASSED" / "TICK REJECTED" How to Use Attach to a chart. In your EA: if (validate_tick(tick
FREE
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
지표
Weis Wave Scouter는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 혁신적인 지표로, Wyckoff 방법론과 VSA(Volume Spread Analysis)의 검증된 원칙을 결합했습니다. 높은 정확성과 깊이 있는 분석을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 누적 거래량 파동 분석을 통해 시장을 전술적으로 읽고 추세 반전 및 지속의 핵심 포인트를 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 선명한 시각적 인터페이스를 제공하며, Classic, NightVision, OceanBreeze 등 다양한 테마의 사용자 지정 가능한 색상 히스토그램을 통해 상승 및 하락 파동을 시각화합니다. 주요 기능에는 거래량 급증 감지, 낮은 활동 영역(DeadZone) 식별, 거래량 기반 파동 반전 경고 설정이 포함되어 있습니다. 또한 노력 대비 결과 분석, 원인과 결과 분석, 수요와 공급 분석 등 Wyckoff 및 VSA 이론의 핵심 요소를 지원합니다. Brick Size, Volume Scale Fact
Largest Volumes and Deltas
Viktor Nezhelskii
지표
Largest Volumes and Deltas  — это инструмент для MetaTrader 5, который проводит анализ рыночных объемов покупок и продаж в реальном времени и точно определяет сумму и разницу по каждому уровню цены внутри периода выбранного таймфрейма. Инструмент визуализирует ценовые уровни максимальных значений, где рыночная активность была максимальной, давая трейдеру четкое понимание расстановки сил "быков" и "медведей". Ключевые возможности и преимущества: Определение максимумов внутри периода таймфрей
Growth Guard MT5
Jaron Clegg
유틸리티
Growth Guard - Empower Your Portfolio Management Are you managing multiple EAs on MT5 and struggling to stay on top of their performance? Growth Guard is your ultimate monitoring solution, designed to keep a watchful eye on external Expert Advisors (EAs). Seamlessly tracking profit factors, consecutive losses, and other vital metrics, Growth Guard ensures your trading portfolio remains optimized and secure. How It Works The system comprises two components: Growth Guard Indicator – Attach this to
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
지표
MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) 및 (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) 도구 세트의 일부입니다. MT5용 WAPV 가격 및 거래량 표시기는 차트에서 거래량 움직임을 직관적인 방식으로 쉽게 시각화할 수 있도록 만들어졌습니다. 그것으로 당신은 최대 거래량의 순간과 시장이 전문적인 관심을 갖지 않는 순간을 관찰할 수 있습니다 시장이 "스마트 머니"의 움직임이 아니라 관성에 의해 움직이는 순간을 식별합니다. 사용자가 수정할 수 있는 4가지 색상으로 구성되어 있습니다. 빨간색 = 제안 증가 녹색 = 수요 증가 회색 양초 = 수요와 공급의 감소 파란색 = 스마트머니 연기 위쪽 방향으로의 움직임은 강도를 나타냅니다. 하향 움직임 약점을 나타냅니다. Price의 방향에 상관없이 가장 강한 Volume이 올라가야 합니다. R. Wyckoff의 이론에 따라 생성된 지표
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
유틸리티
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
유틸리티
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
지표
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Order Blocks Scan MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
지표
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
유틸리티
Trading Assistent is a multifunctional trading panel that combines all necessary tools for professional trading. The panel provides complete control over positions, in-depth risk analysis, and fast order execution. MAIN FUNCTIONAL BLOCKS Position Management: - Real-time viewing of all open positions - Sorting by symbol, profit, volume, and type - Visual indication of profitable and losing positions - Bulk closing operations - Breakeven function for profit protection Trading Operations: - I
Accurate Support and Resistance Tool
Riedwaan Shaheed Patel
유틸리티
Making Charting simple! The Support/Resistance EA combines a sophisticated neural network algorithm with an Average Range computation to make your supply and demand zones easy to spot! The EA is very easy to use and can save you valuable time when charting through financial instruments. Areas of consolidation are highlighted according to your preference and timeframe, making it easier to identify areas of break-out or small regions to scalp.  Features :  Choose two Timeframes (From 1 Minute up
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
지표
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
지표
표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
유틸리티
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
FREE
Angels panel
AngelsDev
유틸리티
Introducing the Ultimate Market Panel: Revolutionizing Order Management on MT5 The Ultimate Market Panel is a groundbreaking marketplace designed to provide you with a seamless and efficient experience for selling your products. This innovative panel offers a comprehensive range of functions, empowering you to execute various trading strategies effortlessly. Let's delve into its exceptional features: 1. Comprehensive Order Options: With the Ultimate Market Panel, you have complete control ove
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
실시간 가격 및 총 수익 표시 지표 라이브 트레이딩 및 화면 공유에 완벽 데이 트레이더, 스캘퍼 및 라이브 스트림 트레이딩 세션을 위해 특별히 설계됨 이 전문 지표는 차트에서 직접 실시간 가격 표시와 포괄적인 수익 추적을 제공합니다 - 고빈도 거래 및 라이브 트레이딩 방송에 필수적입니다. 주요 기능 실시간 가격 표시 매초 라이브 매수 가격 업데이트 모든 심볼 유형에 대한 전문적 형식화 귀금속을 위한 특별 골드/XAU 형식화 화면 공유에 완벽한 대형 명확한 표시 데이 트레이딩 결정을 위한 즉시 가격 업데이트 포괄적 수익 추적 트레이딩 히스토리로부터의 계좌 총 수익 거래 종료 시 실시간 수익 업데이트 사용자 정의 추가 수익 금액 수수료 및 스왑 포함 플러스/마이너스 지표가 있는 전문적 수익 형식화 성능 최적화 스마트 캐싱 시스템 - 최소 CPU 사용 1초 업데이트 간격 - 번개처럼 빠름 효율적인 타이머 기반 업데이트 실시간 거래 모니터링 전문적 오류 처리 고급 사용자 정의 조정 가능한
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
유틸리티
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5용 암호화폐 차트 통합 도구 개요 Crypto Charting for MT5는 WebSocket을 통해 실시간 OHLC 차트 데이터를 제공합니다. 여러 거래소를 지원하며 MT5에서 자동으로 데이터가 동기화됩니다. 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 차트 자동 역사 데이터 업데이트 네트워크 중단 시 예약된 동기화 모든 MT5 타임프레임 지원 OHLCV 데이터 지원 전략 테스터 지원 자동 재연결 기능 지원 거래소 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 추가 정보 Crypto Ticks 라는 별도 제품에서 틱 데이터와 오더북 정보를 제공합니다. 참고 사항 DLL 미사용, VPS 환경에 적합합니다. Strategy Tester에서는 WebRequest 기능이 작동하지 않습니다. 데모가 필요하신 경우 MQL5의 개인 메시지를 통해 문의하십시오. Full
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
유틸리티
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
유틸리티
HYT(Help Your Trading)   는 두 가지 주요 기술을 사용하여 손실 포지션의   평균을 낮추는 데   도움이 되도록 설계된 도구입니다. 표준 평균화. 추세 방향으로 포지션을 개시하여 헤지하는 방식입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 매수와 매도 모두에서 여러 방향으로 개설된 여러 포지션을 관리할 수 있습니다. HYT는 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 평균화 방향, 지정된 이익 실현 수준으로 포지션을 마감하는 것을 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 개설하고, 원하는 이익 실현 수준과 초기 로트를 지정하는 옵션도 제공합니다. 사용을 시작   하려면 도구를 차트로 끌어다 놓고, 이익 실현 수준을 설정한 후 "평균화 시작" 버튼을 클릭하면 됩니다. 초기 포지션이 너무 크지 않도록   주의하고, 평균화할 때 도구가 포지션 크기를 늘리므로 추가 비용이 발생할 수 있음을 대비하세요. HYT는   자동 거래   도 가능합니다. 자동 거래가 활성화되면, 도구
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
유틸리티
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
유틸리티
가입한 모든 채널에서 (개인 및 제한된 채널 포함) 시그널을 바로 MT5로 복사합니다.   이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전 | 디스코드 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT5 특징 여러 채널에서 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 개인 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다.   (원하는 경우에는 사용할 수 있습니다) 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택할 수 있습니다. 모든 신호를 인
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
유틸리티
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
유틸리티
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
유틸리티
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
유틸리티
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
유틸리티
MT5용 바이낸스 거래 도구 1. 이 제품은 웹소켓 실시간 차트, 과거 차트, 그리고 MT5 터미널 재시작 시 자동 업데이트 기능을 제공하여 수동 개입 없이 원활하게 작동하여 바이낸스 거래를 원활하게 진행할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 현물 및 선물 거래, 실시간 차트 및 과거 데이터 제공 차트 기능: 1. 웹소켓(WSS)을 통한 실시간 OHLC 차트 2. API를 통한 과거 데이터 업데이트 3. MT5를 열 때마다 차트에 과거 데이터 자동 업데이트 4. M1부터 MN1까지 모든 시간대 지원 5. 사용 가능한 데이터: 시가 고점, 저점, 종가, 실제 거래량 및 틱 거래량 6. 전략 테스터를 사용하여 암호화폐 데이터를 기반으로 모든 전략을 EA(Expert Advisor)로 백테스트할 수 있습니다. 차트 및 과거 데이터 지침: 1. MT5 옵션에 URL을 추가합니다. 2. 모든 차트에 유틸리티를 로드하고 모드를 라이브로 선택한 후, 거래소(예: 바이낸스 현물)를 선택하고, 최초
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
유틸리티
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
유틸리티
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
필터:
371918
519
371918 2025.09.22 12:24 
 

So far, after using it, trading has been smooth and hassle-free. I would greatly appreciate it if the input language could be changed to English.

리뷰 답변