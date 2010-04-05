Quantum Matrix MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Bachir Chermiti
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📌 EA Overview: The Quantum Matrix MT4
The Quantum Matrix MT4 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed with multiple risk management, trend filtering, and position scaling strategies. It combines smart lot sizing techniques, trend indicators, and basket-based profit management to maximize profitability while maintaining tight control over drawdowns and trading behavior.
|IMPORTANT! : After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.