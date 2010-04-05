Quantum Matrix MT4

📌 EA Overview: The Quantum Matrix MT4

The Quantum Matrix MT4 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed with multiple risk management, trend filtering, and position scaling strategies. It combines smart lot sizing techniques, trend indicators, and basket-based profit management to maximize profitability while maintaining tight control over drawdowns and trading behavior.

IMPORTANT! : After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

🔧 Main Features

Quantum Matrix EA is a feature-rich, scalable grid trading system designed for experienced traders who seek control over lot sizing, market entries based on trend and momentum, and flexible trade management tools. With its modular design and comprehensive settings, it's suitable for both manual tuning and automated strategies in trending or ranging markets.


