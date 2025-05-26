Gold Surge
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sergey Fateev
- Sürüm: 1.22
- Güncellendi: 12 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now.
Recommendations
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Time Frames: Any
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers: Tickmill, Fusion Marketing
To achieve the best results, it is crucial to use accounts with LOW SPREADS!
- Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
- Account Type: Hedge
- High Performance: Optimized algorithms that ensure high order execution speed.
- Accessibility: Suitable for both beginner and professional traders, thanks to an intuitive interface.
- Support and Updates: Regular updates and technical support help you stay ahead in a changing market.
