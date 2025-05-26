Gold Surge

Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now.

live signal




    Recommendations

    • Currency Pair: XAUUSD
    • Time Frames: Any
    • Minimum Deposit: $100
    • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
    • Brokers: Tickmill, Fusion Marketing

    To achieve the best results, it is crucial to use accounts with LOW SPREADS!

    • Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
    • Account Type: Hedge
    • High Performance: Optimized algorithms that ensure high order execution speed.
    • Accessibility: Suitable for both beginner and professional traders, thanks to an intuitive interface.
    • Support and Updates: Regular updates and technical support help you stay ahead in a changing market.


    フィルタ:
    Roza
    16
    Roza 2025.07.10 21:31 
     

    ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

    レビューに返信