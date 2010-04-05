Kt 5Min Gold Scalper

🚀 KT 5M Gold Bot – Your Automated Gold Trading Edge (XAU/USD) 🚀

⚡ Precision Trading on the 5-Minute Chart
Designed exclusively for XAU/USD, this bot capitalizes on short-term trends with high accuracy, executing trades swiftly on the 5M timeframe for optimal entry and exit points.

🔍 Smart Trend-Following Strategy
Powered by advanced algorithms, it identifies and rides strong trends using indicators like Moving Averages and order blocks, ensuring it stays aligned with market momentum—ideal for gold’s explosive movements.

🛡️ Built-In Risk Management (TP/SL)

  • Auto Take-Profit – Locks in gains at optimal levels.

  • Auto Stop-Loss – Protects capital during sudden reversals.

  • Adaptive to Market Conditions – Adjusts strategy in volatile or ranging markets.

📈 Consistent Growth, Real Results

  • Designed for steady, low-risk account growth.

  • Expect noticeable progress within 30 days with proper risk settings.

💡 Why It Works for Gold?
Gold (XAU/USD) moves with strong momentum—this bot exploits those swings efficiently, maximizing gains while minimizing drawdowns.

✅ Ideal For:

  • Traders who want hands-free gold trading.

  • Those looking for automated trend-following strategies.

  • Anyone seeking consistent, rules-based trading without emotions.

📲 Get Started & Watch Your Trades Run Like Clockwork!


Önerilen ürünler
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Aero Trade
Alprian
Uzman Danışmanlar
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO) trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal No Marti No Grid No Hitory Reader Real Backtesting Refult strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024 EA work on various market condition Recommendations: Minimum Deposit :$100 Pair : GBPCAD Timeframe : M1 For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT Risk Warning: Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitabilit
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
Trend BtD
Roman Meskhidze
Uzman Danışmanlar
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Supertrend Expert Advisor The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results. It is not a scalper. The minimum balance to start trading - 100 $. Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices. Has an efficient risk management system. The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA. As a result, you have a complete automated trading system. Download
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Support Resistance Autotrader
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on GBPUSD H1 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on SUPPORT and RESISTANCE BREAKOUT. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS and FIXED TAKE PROFIT. EA has been backtested on more than 18-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. Everything is al
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Maximo Momentum Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximo Momentum  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 a
Soprano
Vincent Visoiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Soprano EA – Precision Trading Without the Hype Soprano EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously crafted over 10 years of development . It leverages unique, technical algorithmic rules to deliver consistent performance across both backtests and live trading. Unlike many EAs relying on AI-based optimizations—which often yields impressive backtests but fails in real-world conditions—Soprano EA is built to excel in live markets and based on quantifiable no non-sense technical indicators.
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu danışman birincisinin devamı niteliğindedir, ancak birçok kat daha fazla emir açar. Neden? Çünkü-ben ona ekledim Bekleyen emirleri kullanarak trend aramasının kontrolü. Yani, fiyatın hangi yöne gittiğini hatırlar ve, Son emri nerede ve neden açtı... ve böylece bu danışman her zaman do ğru yönde ilerliyor. Tek serveti, onu do ğru şekilde yapılandırmazsanız ve bu ayarlarla çalışmasını sağlamanızdır. Ayrıca ortalama cari fiyatları da sayar ve herhangi bir sonuca var ır ve elde edilen sonuçtan aç
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deneme Sürümünü İndir EA Budak Ubat Kanalı Sınırlı Süreli Fiyat! Her 10 satın alımda fiyat 10 USD artacaktır! Nasıl Çalışır EA aktif olduğunda, İcra Modu parametresine göre grafiği analiz edecektir. Grafikte mevcut pozisyon yoksa, EA parametreye göre bir işlem açacaktır. Eğer trend yükseliş yönündeyse, alım işlemi açacak, eğer düşüş yönündeyse satım işlemi açacaktır. Ayrıca, stop loss değişkeni 0'dan büyükse, açılan işlem fiyatından belirli bir mesafede bir Stop Loss emri de ayarlayacaktır. 0,
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt