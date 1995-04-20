Trade informant

The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for sizes and colors.





The chart of the current symbol can display data in the trading mode or from history in the form of vertical and trend lines, arrows for opening and closing orders, profit in points and account units taking into account swaps and commissions, lot. The desired format for displaying information, colors and sizes are set in the indicator parameters.



