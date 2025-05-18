🤖 GodW4r MA Crossover for MT4

Maximize your trading potential with precision and efficiency using GodW4r MA Crossover, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4. Based on the proven strategy of triple moving average crossovers, this robot automatically detects trends, enters trades, and helps you seize market opportunities — no manual intervention required.





✅ Key Features:

📈 Triple Moving Average Strategy (fast, medium, and slow MAs)⚙️ Fully customizable parameters (Lot size, SL/TP, timeframes, MA types)🕐 Works on multiple timeframes (recommended: H1, H4, and Daily)🛡️ Built-in volatility filters to reduce false signals🔄 Supports both long and short positions based on crossover signals📊 Added filters like RSI and ADX for better entry conditions💻 Lightweight and optimized for 24/7 VPS operation🎛️ Brand-new in-chartfor real-time data and control🔧 Improvedandlogic for smarter exit strategies⏰ Enhancedto avoid low-volume periods

🛠️ More intuitive and flexible robot management options

🆕 What's New in Version 1.4:

Improved dashboard for better readability and the addition of two buttons for enhanced robot tracking.

Enhanced entry logic on moving average pullbacks and improved trend-following capabilities.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves a risk of capital loss. This robot does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. We strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and applying proper risk management at all times.



