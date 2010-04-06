Smart Risk Manager EA with Trailing Stop
Tired of manually adjusting stops? This powerful EA automatically secures your profits with dynamic trailing stops, protecting gains while letting winners run. No trade openings – just effortless risk management for your existing positions.
🚀 Why Traders Love This EA
✅ Never Miss Profits Again
Auto-locks gains as price moves in your favor.
Eliminates emotional decisions – sticks to your predefined rules.
✅ Three Smart Trailing Modes
Choose the method that fits your strategy:
Fixed Pips Trail – Perfect for stable markets (e.g., EURUSD).
Percentage Trail – Ideal for stocks/crypto (scales with price).
ATR-Based Trail – Adapts to volatility (best for Gold, indices).
✅ Total Control & Flexibility
Works on any timeframe (or lock to one).
Magic Number filter – Avoid conflicts with other EAs.
Visual SL markers – See trails in real-time (toggle on/off).
✅ Zero Stress, Pure Automation
No manual adjustments needed – runs 24/5.
-
⚙️ How It Works (Simple Setup)
1. Attach & Forget
Drag the EA onto your chart.
Configure your trailing method (pick one):
|Mode
|Best For
|Example Settings
|Fixed Pips
|Forex, stable pairs
|Activate=50 pips , Trail=30 pips
|Percentage
|Crypto, volatile assets
|Activate=2% , Trail=1%
|ATR-Based
|Gold, indices
|Activate=1.5xATR , Trail=1xATR
2. Let It Protect Your Trades
Automatically adjusts stops only when profitable.
-
Never moves stops backward – locks in gains.
3. Watch Your Risk Shrink
Green/Red lines show active trails (optional).
-
Hidden SL/TP supported (if broker allows).
📊 Real-World Example
Scenario: Trading GBPUSD with Fixed Pips Trail
Buy at 1.2500, TP at 1.2600 (+100 pips).
-
-
-
Outcome: Price reverses at 1.2565? You bank +65 pips instead of giving back profits!
⚙️ Parameter Guide (Quick-Reference Table)
|Parameter
|What It Does
|Example Value
|TrailingMode
|Fixed Pips / Percentage / ATR
|Fixed Pips
|TrailActivatePips
|Start trailing after X pips profit
|50
|TrailDistancePips
|Keep SL Y pips behind price
|30
|UseBreakeven
|Move SL to entry at profit threshold
|true
|BreakevenAtPips
|Lock profits at X pips
|20
|MaxRiskPerTrade
|Auto-adjust lots to risk X% of balance
|2
|MaxSpreadAllowed
|Pause modifications if spread > X pips
|15
|MagicNumber
|Filter orders by Magic Number
|0 (all trades)
💡 Pro Tips for Maximum Results
Scalping? Use tight trails (e.g., 20 pips activation).
Swing trading? Wider trails (e.g., 3% activation).
-
⚠️ Important Notes
Free to use
Not a trade opener – manages existing positions only.
Test first in a demo account!
- Don't forget to do this:
Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors --> Allow automated trading
So the tool can modify the orders
📥 Get It Now
Let the EA handle risk while you focus on opportunities! 🚀